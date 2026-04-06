FC 26 Dab: How to Unlock and Perform the Celebration

Primary Subject: FC 26 Dab Celebration

FC 26 Dab Celebration Key Update: The Dab celebration returns to FC 26 as a limited-time April Fools' Day unlockable via a specific SBC.

The Dab celebration returns to FC 26 as a limited-time April Fools' Day unlockable via a specific SBC. Status: Live (available until April 8, 2026)

Live (available until April 8, 2026) Last Verified: April 3, 2026

April 3, 2026 Quick Answer: To get the Dab, complete the Bronze Special Upgrade SBC. Once earned, you must set it as your default celebration in the Stadium menu, then press "O" (PlayStation) or "B" (Xbox) after scoring to perform it.

A simpler kind of brainrot way back in 2016, the Dab dance ruled the streets, televisions, and every sport. It didn't even spare the world of football, as Paul Pogba picked it as his signature celebration.

The former Manchester United and Juventus star's flamboyant personality made him a cultural icon in football, so the Dab spread across the football world too.

As soon as the celebration was added to EA FC, FIFA back then, it quickly became a "toxic" taunt, and it was removed from later games. Now, it has returned in FC 26.

Here is how to unlock and perform the Dab celebration in FC 26.

How To Unlock the Dab Celebration in FC 26

Credit: EA Sports

To unlock the Dab celebration in FC 26, you have to complete the Bronze Special Upgrade SBC. It requires five Gold players and will reward the celebration item as well as a couple of other Bronze items.

The Bronze Special Upgrade SBC was added as part of April Fools' Day daily content. It'll be available in the game until April 8, 2026. So, the celebration won't be earnable for very long.

How To Perform the Dab Celebration in FC 26

Once you've completed the Bronze Special Upgrade SBC and unlocked the Dab celebration item, you first have to equip it as your default celebration. You can equip it the moment you get it or head to the Stadium section in your Club menu to change your celebration.

Once you've set the Dab dance as your default celebration, press Circle on PlayStation (or B for Xbox) after you score a goal to perform it. Most celebrations have their own button combinations, but some are special items and need to be slotted as the default to perform.

The same goes for a few other "toxic" celebrations like Griddy and Worm. So, if you wanted to rile your opponents by performing them one after another, you can't. Game's Gone.

That's everything about the Dab celebration in FC 26. Check out our full guide on all the different celebrations in the game and their controls.

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