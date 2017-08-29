header decal
29 Aug 2017

WWE Raw Results and Recap: Cena and Reigns get real (August 28, 2017)

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss face off in the main event, while Cena and Reigns justify their feud in a matter of minutes.

Quick Hits:

  • Pelvis Wesley is on the show! And Southpaw Regional Wrestling is now canon!
  • Lots of good smaller moments in that Battle Royal, from Balor immediately going after Elias, to him then teaming up with Anderson and Gallows to take out Big Show.
  • It's certainly not a bad thing that all Brock Lesnar has to do to be intimidating again is utter the words "Suplex City, bitch."
  • I'm not big on picking apart the tactics used by heels and faces, but Rollins interfering in Dean's match felt like too much of a heel move for me.
  • John Cena called Roman Reigns a "corporate created John Cena bootleg" and I almost died and ascended to smark heaven.
  • I don't know why WWE chose to follow up the intense Cena-Reigns segment with them tagging together. A truly baffling choice.

Results:

