WWE Missing in Action: Week of November 20th, 2017

The WWE shows were live from Houston this week after a very eventful Survivor Series weekend. These are the superstars that WWE neglected to use this week.

Most notable absence: Carmella

This week's most notable absence was Ms. Money in the Bank herself, Carmella. With her being eliminated quite late into the Survivor Series elimination match, having the future SmackDown Live Women's Champion miss an episode of SmackDown Live could be bad for her character. Although most Money in the Bank holders start losing a lot before cashing in the contract, Carmella has a bright future in the company and it doesn't help if she isn't used on the weekly shows.

Monday Night Raw

Apollo Crews: Last seen on the November 14th episode of SmackDown LIve.

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a knee injury.

Bray Wyatt: Last seen on the November 14th episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at Survivor Series.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the October 23rd episode of Raw.

Dana Brooke: Last seen on the November 13th episode of Raw.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw. He is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Maryse: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw. Inactive as she is pregnant.

Nia Jax: Last seen at Survivor Series.

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw. He is currently out due to injury.

Titus O'Neil: Last seen on the November 14th episode of SmackDown Live.

205 Live

The Brian Kendrick: Last seen on the November 14th episode of 205 Live.

Gran Metalik: Last seen on the October 31st episode of 205 Live.

Gentleman Jack Gallagher: Last seen on the November 14th episode of 205 Live.

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw.

Neville: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw; he is reportedly due to return soon.

TJP: Last seen on the October 10th episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

Carmella: Last seen at Survivor Series.

Dolph Ziggler: Last seen on the November 14th episode of SmackDown Live.

John Cena: Last seen at Survivor Series.

Lana: Last seen at Survivor Series.

Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live; inactive as she is pregnant.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33.

Randy Orton: Last seen at Survivor Series.

Tamina: Last seen at Survivor Series.

Returning this week

Monday Night Raw

EliasPaige

205 Live

Noam DarTony Nese

Absence by streak

15 weeks: Scott Dawson14 weeks: Big Cass13 weeks: Maria Kanellis12 weeks: The Big Show11 weeks: Maryse9 weeks: Jeff Hardy8 weeks: Lince Dorado, Neville7 weeks: TJP5 weeks: Dash Wilder

Most Notable Return: Paige

This week's most notable return was the Anti-Diva, Paige. It's been over a year since we last saw Paige on Raw and when she made her return on Raw, she didn't come alone. She returned with two divas from NXT, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. It's too early to tell what Paige's future on Raw looks like but one can be optimistic.

Notice a mistake in our list? Is there someone you wish WWE would use more? Let us know in the comments below!