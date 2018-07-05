"I'm representing every era of Knockouts": Impact Wrestling's Madison Rayne on her legacy, being All In, and more! [EXCLUSIVE]

(All Images Courtesy of Impact Wrestling)

﻿In part one of our exclusive interview with Impact Wrestling's Madison Rayne, she discussed her triumphant return, the ways Impact has changed, and her preparations for Su Yung at Slammiversary. In part two, she spoke to us about her legacy, working on the independent scene, her WWE tryout, and more!

A past and future legacy

RealSport: You first joined Impact Wrestling in 2009, and since then have earned the third most reigns as Knockouts Champion at five (behind Gail Kim's seven and Angelina Love's six). You're also second in most combined days as Knockouts Champion. How are you hoping to add to that legacy now that you're back?

Madison Rayne: Yes, but I have learned that my biggest successes come when I focus on my short-term goals. And I keep my long-term goals. I write them down, and I keep them locked away. But I don’t think about, in this moment preparing for someone like Su at a show as big as Slammiversary, I can’t think about what I hope my legacy is gonna be when I’m finished writing that last chapter. I am confident that I will someday retire at least a six-time Knockouts Champion, because that sixth reign is just weeks away, I strongly believe.

At the end of the day, I’m not a numbers person, but for those people who are numbers people, if I’m up there even close to where Gail Kim was when she closed that final chapter of her career, then I’ve done something right. Because Gail is someone I looked up to before I ever had my first match on television. She’s someone that I looked up to the entire time that I was able to work with her and travel with her. She’s someone who is a dear friend of mine, and if I am anywhere in the realm of being compared to Gail Kim at the end of my career, then I know that I’ve done something right.