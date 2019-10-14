header decal
14 Oct 2019

WWE 2K20: Full roster announced - Raw, SmackDown, Bump In The Night, DLC, Managers, Legends & More

The release date is closing in and there are a whole host of wrestlers to look forward to using.

WWE 2K20 Confirmed Stars

WWE 2K20 Other confirmed characters

WWE has been a part of the annual release cycle for a while now, but since they joined the 2K family there has been more and more buzz every year for the title, which hits 22 October.

This year sees a lot of new features, including a 2K Showcase around WWE's iconic Four Horsewomen and all-new 2K Towers challenges to play through. You can see our preview of this year's game ﻿﻿here﻿﻿.

One of the biggest selling points for these games has always been the size of their playable roster though. As WWE has expanded from Raw & SmackDown to 205 Live, NXT, and NXT:UK so too has the WWE 2K roster.

Last years game boasted nearly 200 playable characters, and 2K have made a point of constantly topping previous numbers by adding heroes and villains from previous eras as well as different versions of wrestlers throughout their career as gimmicks and looks change.

While you can safely assume that every star you see on TV each week will be included in the game, so far there is a limited number of confirmed WWE Superstars in this years game.

Naturally cover stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns are in the game, along with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, & Bayley.

Legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker will be available, while the groundbreaking star of the Attitude Era Chyna will finally make her debut in the 2K series.

That isn't all though. There are plenty of other characters that will be in the game, including some that give a hint at 2K20's story mode. The likes of "Wicked" Aleister Black, Franken Braun Strowman, and Unleashed Randy Orton will be attached to the Bump In The Night DLC which is surely a sign of a weird and wonderful story. There will be some 238 characters in this years game including the Deluxe Edition bonuses, Showcase Unlockables, and DLC wrestlers.

Adam Cole AJ Styles Akam Akira Tozawa Aleister Black Aleister Black “Wicked” Alexa Bliss Ali
Alicia FoxAndradeAndre the giantAngelo DawkinsApollo CrewsAriya DaivariAsukaBaron Corbin
BatistaBayleyBayley ‘15Bayley ‘17Becky LynchBecky Lynch ‘15Becky Lynch ‘17Beth Phoenix
Bianca BelairBig Boss ManBig EBig ShowBillie KayBo DallasBobby FishBobby Heenan (Manager)
Bobby LashleyBooker TBraun StrowmanBray WyattBray Wyatt “The Fiend”Bray Wyatt “The Swampfather”Bret HartBrian Kendrick
Brie BellaBrock LesnarBrooklyn Von BraunBrutus BeefcakeBuddy MurphyCandice LeraeCarmellaCedric Alexander
CesaroCesaro (Zombie)Chad GableCharlotte Flair ‘14Charlotte Flair ‘15Charlotte FlairCharlotte Flair ‘17Charlotte Flair ‘18
ChristianChynaCole QuinnCurt HawkinsCurtis AxelDakota KaiDana BrookeDaniel Bryan
Dash WilderDieselDolph ZigglerDrake Maverick (Manager)Drew GulakDrew McIntyreDusty RhodesEC3
Eddie GuerreroEdgeEl Mago JrEliasEmber MoonEric YoungErikFandango
Finn BalorFinn Balor “Demon King”Finn Balor DemonFranken Braun StrowmanGentleman Jack GallagherGoldbergGran MetalikHarper
Heath SlaterHollywood Hulk HoganHumberto CarrilloIo ShiraiIvarJake RobertsJaxson RykerJeff Hardy
Jerry LawlerJey UsoJim NeidhartJimmy UsoJinder MahalJohn CenaJohnny GarganoJosie Jane
Kairi SaneKalistoKaneKarl AndersonKassius OhnoKassius Ohno (Zombie)Keith LeeKevin Nash
Kevin OwensKofi KingstonKurt Angle ‘01Kurt Angle ‘06Kyle O’ReillyLacey EvansLanaLars Sullivan
Lince DoradoLitaLiv MorganLuke GallowsMandy RoseMankindMaria Kanellis ‘08Mark Andrews
Mark HenryMaryseMatt HardyMatt RiddleMia YimMickie JamesMike KanellisMojo Rawley
Molly HollyMontez FordMr. McMahonMr. McMahon (Manager)NaomiNatalyaNatalya ‘14Natalya ‘16
Nia JaxNia Jax ‘17Nikki BellaNikki Bella ‘15Nikki Bella ‘16Nikki CrossNo Way JoseNoam Dar
Oney LorcanOtisPaigePapa ShangoPaul Heyman (Manager)Pete DunnePeyton RoyceR-Truth
Randy OrtonRandy Orton “Unleashed”Randy SavageRazor RamonReilly FlashRey MysterioRezarRhea Ripley
RibbieRic Flair ‘88Ric Flair ‘91Ricky SteamboatRicochetRobert RoodeRobert Roode (Zombie)Roderick Strong
Roman ReignsRonda RouseyRowanRowdy Roddy PiperRuby RiottRusevRusev “Pilgrim”Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn (Zombie)Samir SinghSamoa JoeSarah LoganSasha BanksSasha Banks ‘15Sasha Banks ‘16Sasha Banks ‘17
Sasha Banks (Zombie)Scott DawsonScott HallSeth RollinsShane McMahonShane ThorneShawn Michaels ‘05Shawn Michaels ‘97
Shayna BaszlerSheamusSheamus “Fed Up”Shelton BenjaminShinsuke NakamuraSin CaraSonya DevilleStephanie (Manager)
Stephanie McMahonSteve AustinSting ‘91Sting ‘99Sunil SinghTaminaTed DiBiaseThe Miz
The RockThe Rock ($500 Shirt)Titus O’NeillTommaso CiampaToni StormTony NeseTrent SevenTriple H
Triple H ‘01Trish StratusTuckerTyler BateTyler BreezeUltimate WarriorUndertakerUndertaker ‘02
Undertaker ‘91Velveteen DreamX-PacXavier WoodsZack RyderZelina Vega
