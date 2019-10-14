WWE 2K20: Full roster announced - Raw, SmackDown, Bump In The Night, DLC, Managers, Legends & More

WWE has been a part of the annual release cycle for a while now, but since they joined the 2K family there has been more and more buzz every year for the title, which hits 22 October.
This year sees a lot of new features, including a 2K Showcase around WWE's iconic Four Horsewomen and all-new 2K Towers challenges to play through. You can see our preview of this year's game here.
One of the biggest selling points for these games has always been the size of their playable roster though. As WWE has expanded from Raw & SmackDown to 205 Live, NXT, and NXT:UK so too has the WWE 2K roster.
Last years game boasted nearly 200 playable characters, and 2K have made a point of constantly topping previous numbers by adding heroes and villains from previous eras as well as different versions of wrestlers throughout their career as gimmicks and looks change.
WWE 2K20 Confirmed Stars
While you can safely assume that every star you see on TV each week will be included in the game, so far there is a limited number of confirmed WWE Superstars in this years game.
Naturally cover stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns are in the game, along with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, & Bayley.
Legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker will be available, while the groundbreaking star of the Attitude Era Chyna will finally make her debut in the 2K series.
WWE 2K20 Other confirmed characters
That isn't all though. There are plenty of other characters that will be in the game, including some that give a hint at 2K20's story mode. The likes of "Wicked" Aleister Black, Franken Braun Strowman, and Unleashed Randy Orton will be attached to the Bump In The Night DLC which is surely a sign of a weird and wonderful story. There will be some 238 characters in this years game including the Deluxe Edition bonuses, Showcase Unlockables, and DLC wrestlers.
|Adam Cole
|AJ Styles
|Akam
|Akira Tozawa
|Aleister Black
|Aleister Black “Wicked”
|Alexa Bliss
|Ali
|Alicia Fox
|Andrade
|Andre the giant
|Angelo Dawkins
|Apollo Crews
|Ariya Daivari
|Asuka
|Baron Corbin
|Batista
|Bayley
|Bayley ‘15
|Bayley ‘17
|Becky Lynch
|Becky Lynch ‘15
|Becky Lynch ‘17
|Beth Phoenix
|Bianca Belair
|Big Boss Man
|Big E
|Big Show
|Billie Kay
|Bo Dallas
|Bobby Fish
|Bobby Heenan (Manager)
|Bobby Lashley
|Booker T
|Braun Strowman
|Bray Wyatt
|Bray Wyatt “The Fiend”
|Bray Wyatt “The Swampfather”
|Bret Hart
|Brian Kendrick
|Brie Bella
|Brock Lesnar
|Brooklyn Von Braun
|Brutus Beefcake
|Buddy Murphy
|Candice Lerae
|Carmella
|Cedric Alexander
|Cesaro
|Cesaro (Zombie)
|Chad Gable
|Charlotte Flair ‘14
|Charlotte Flair ‘15
|Charlotte Flair
|Charlotte Flair ‘17
|Charlotte Flair ‘18
|Christian
|Chyna
|Cole Quinn
|Curt Hawkins
|Curtis Axel
|Dakota Kai
|Dana Brooke
|Daniel Bryan
|Dash Wilder
|Diesel
|Dolph Ziggler
|Drake Maverick (Manager)
|Drew Gulak
|Drew McIntyre
|Dusty Rhodes
|EC3
|Eddie Guerrero
|Edge
|El Mago Jr
|Elias
|Ember Moon
|Eric Young
|Erik
|Fandango
|Finn Balor
|Finn Balor “Demon King”
|Finn Balor Demon
|Franken Braun Strowman
|Gentleman Jack Gallagher
|Goldberg
|Gran Metalik
|Harper
|Heath Slater
|Hollywood Hulk Hogan
|Humberto Carrillo
|Io Shirai
|Ivar
|Jake Roberts
|Jaxson Ryker
|Jeff Hardy
|Jerry Lawler
|Jey Uso
|Jim Neidhart
|Jimmy Uso
|Jinder Mahal
|John Cena
|Johnny Gargano
|Josie Jane
|Kairi Sane
|Kalisto
|Kane
|Karl Anderson
|Kassius Ohno
|Kassius Ohno (Zombie)
|Keith Lee
|Kevin Nash
|Kevin Owens
|Kofi Kingston
|Kurt Angle ‘01
|Kurt Angle ‘06
|Kyle O’Reilly
|Lacey Evans
|Lana
|Lars Sullivan
|Lince Dorado
|Lita
|Liv Morgan
|Luke Gallows
|Mandy Rose
|Mankind
|Maria Kanellis ‘08
|Mark Andrews
|Mark Henry
|Maryse
|Matt Hardy
|Matt Riddle
|Mia Yim
|Mickie James
|Mike Kanellis
|Mojo Rawley
|Molly Holly
|Montez Ford
|Mr. McMahon
|Mr. McMahon (Manager)
|Naomi
|Natalya
|Natalya ‘14
|Natalya ‘16
|Nia Jax
|Nia Jax ‘17
|Nikki Bella
|Nikki Bella ‘15
|Nikki Bella ‘16
|Nikki Cross
|No Way Jose
|Noam Dar
|Oney Lorcan
|Otis
|Paige
|Papa Shango
|Paul Heyman (Manager)
|Pete Dunne
|Peyton Royce
|R-Truth
|Randy Orton
|Randy Orton “Unleashed”
|Randy Savage
|Razor Ramon
|Reilly Flash
|Rey Mysterio
|Rezar
|Rhea Ripley
|Ribbie
|Ric Flair ‘88
|Ric Flair ‘91
|Ricky Steamboat
|Ricochet
|Robert Roode
|Robert Roode (Zombie)
|Roderick Strong
|Roman Reigns
|Ronda Rousey
|Rowan
|Rowdy Roddy Piper
|Ruby Riott
|Rusev
|Rusev “Pilgrim”
|Sami Zayn
|Sami Zayn (Zombie)
|Samir Singh
|Samoa Joe
|Sarah Logan
|Sasha Banks
|Sasha Banks ‘15
|Sasha Banks ‘16
|Sasha Banks ‘17
|Sasha Banks (Zombie)
|Scott Dawson
|Scott Hall
|Seth Rollins
|Shane McMahon
|Shane Thorne
|Shawn Michaels ‘05
|Shawn Michaels ‘97
|Shayna Baszler
|Sheamus
|Sheamus “Fed Up”
|Shelton Benjamin
|Shinsuke Nakamura
|Sin Cara
|Sonya Deville
|Stephanie (Manager)
|Stephanie McMahon
|Steve Austin
|Sting ‘91
|Sting ‘99
|Sunil Singh
|Tamina
|Ted DiBiase
|The Miz
|The Rock
|The Rock ($500 Shirt)
|Titus O’Neill
|Tommaso Ciampa
|Toni Storm
|Tony Nese
|Trent Seven
|Triple H
|Triple H ‘01
|Trish Stratus
|Tucker
|Tyler Bate
|Tyler Breeze
|Ultimate Warrior
|Undertaker
|Undertaker ‘02
|Undertaker ‘91
|Velveteen Dream
|X-Pac
|Xavier Woods
|Zack Ryder
|Zelina Vega