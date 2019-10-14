WWE 2K20: Full roster announced - Raw, SmackDown, Bump In The Night, DLC, Managers, Legends & More

WWE has been a part of the annual release cycle for a while now, but since they joined the 2K family there has been more and more buzz every year for the title, which hits 22 October.

This year sees a lot of new features, including a 2K Showcase around WWE's iconic Four Horsewomen and all-new 2K Towers challenges to play through. You can see our preview of this year's game ﻿﻿here﻿﻿.

One of the biggest selling points for these games has always been the size of their playable roster though. As WWE has expanded from Raw & SmackDown to 205 Live, NXT, and NXT:UK so too has the WWE 2K roster.

Last years game boasted nearly 200 playable characters, and 2K have made a point of constantly topping previous numbers by adding heroes and villains from previous eras as well as different versions of wrestlers throughout their career as gimmicks and looks change.

WWE 2K20 Confirmed Stars

While you can safely assume that every star you see on TV each week will be included in the game, so far there is a limited number of confirmed WWE Superstars in this years game.

Naturally cover stars Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns are in the game, along with Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, & Bayley.

Legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker will be available, while the groundbreaking star of the Attitude Era Chyna will finally make her debut in the 2K series.

WWE 2K20 Other confirmed characters

That isn't all though. There are plenty of other characters that will be in the game, including some that give a hint at 2K20's story mode. The likes of "Wicked" Aleister Black, Franken Braun Strowman, and Unleashed Randy Orton will be attached to the Bump In The Night DLC which is surely a sign of a weird and wonderful story. There will be some 238 characters in this years game including the Deluxe Edition bonuses, Showcase Unlockables, and DLC wrestlers.