Wrestling Rumour Roundup: WrestleMania 34 card leaked, Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan injury updates

(Photo credit: Miguel Discart)

Jeremy Borash signs with the WWE

If you have ever watched Impact wrestling, it any of its various forms - then you'd have seen Jeremy Borash. He has filled many roles, including a producer, wrestler, promoter, manager and an announcer. However, he is moving onto new pastures, as PWInsider.com reports he is heading to the WWE.

Borash is still an announcer on all the upcoming Impact tapings, and there is no word on what his role in the WWE will be - nor who is Impact replacement is.

WrestleMania 34 matches leaked

From the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, these are the rumoured matches that will take in New Orleans this year:

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Ronda Rousey’s Debut

Undertaker vs. John Cena

The Miz vs. Braun Strowman

Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax

Asuka vs. Charlotte

Seth Rollins vs. Jas﻿on Jordan

Two battle royals are likely

The Rock's filming schedule stops his WM34 appearance

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Rock was supposed to appear in an angle at WM34 with Ronda Rousey as his tag partner, going head to head with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon - however, this seems to be unlikely now due to filming commitments for Jungle Cruise. The production starts in May.

Wrestling Inc have noted that all actors in Hollywood usually have insurance, which covers the production company costs if an actor falls ill during filming and has to step out of work - which will delay filming, and ultimately cost the company many thousands of dollars.

This happened with his match against John Cena in WrestleMania 29 - his injury caused a big delay in the Hercules movie, which cost the production company irrecoverable costs.

Injury updates on Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by way of 411mania, Jason Jordan's injury has now been identified as a neck injury (and not a back injury, which we were told). The WWE are rumoured to be having him work as little as possible as he is having problems with his grip. Seth Rollins is also working through a bad back at the moment.

﻿Potential participants for the women's Elimination Chamber match

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of 411mania, there will be a female Elimination Chamber match - and the contestants have been named. They are Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. The information has supposedly come from a local market advertisement in Las Vegas.

