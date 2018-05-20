This week in independent wrestling (May 21st - 27th)

US

This weeks independent coverage begins in Reseda where Keith Lee continues his goodbye tour for PWG, as they Bask in his Glory this Friday at the American Legion Post. The WWE bound big man takes on Adam Brooks, WALTER defends against Sammy Guevara and David Starr wrestles Matt Riddle. Visit their website for more information.

AIW hold their annual JT Lightning Invitational weekend on Friday & Saturday in Cleveland, Ohio. The weekend will include the JT Lightning Tournament and will also see the debut of the Chandler Biggins Memorial Tag Tournament. Wrestlers taking part include Andrew Everett, Jody Fleisch, MJF, Gangrel and Little Guido. Visit their website for more info.

Battle Club Pro present May the Queen Reign this Saturday in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey. Mia Yam wrestles Tessa Blanchard and Jessicka Havok takes on Harlow O’Hara. Visit their Facebook page to find out more.

In the land of the weird, Chikara hold their Aniversario: Heroes Shed No Tears show on Saturday from The Wrestle Factory, Philadelphia. The Beast Warriors take on The Closers, Officer Warren Barksdale wrestles Volgar, and Mike Quackenbush challenges Juan Franciso de Coronado for the Chikara Grand Championship. Tickets are available here.

Our US coverage ends with Defy Wrestling who present New Legacy on Saturday at the Hawthorne Theater, Portland. Matt Riddle wrestles Matt Sydal. Nicole Matthews goes up against Xia Brookside. Shane Strickland takes on Darby Allin. Visit their website.

UK

IPW:UK start our UK coverage this week for Tuesday Night Graps at The Frog & Bucket in Manchester. David Starr, Jimmy Havoc, Kip Sabian, Mark Haskins are all scheduled to appear. All information can be found here.

Attack Pro host Nonstop Feeling (Pressure to Succeed) on Saturday at The Frog and Fiddle, Cheltenham. Drew Parker, Elijah, Flash Morgan Webster. Visit their website to find out more.

Progress are back at their regular Electric Ballroom venue on Sunday for Chapter 70: May 27th 1978. No matches announced yet but all information can be found on their website.

Canada

Starting our Canadian coverage this week, C*4 Wrestling host They Live on Friday at the St Anthony Banquet Hall, Ottawa. Making their debut in a new venue the show will see LAX take on The Fraternity, Benjamin Tull wrestles Chris Dickinson, Josh Briggs goes up against Mathieu St. Jacques. Their website has all the information needed.

In Quebec, Lutte NSPW present Golden Opportunity X at the Centre Horizon. Benjamin Tull defends the championship in a three-way against Marko Estrada and Matt Falco, Austin Aries in in town as he takes on Markus Burke and The Super Smash Bros will challenge for the tag titles against Clean Up Society and Flying Francis. Tickets for the show can be purchased here.

On Sunday, Alpha-1 hold Immortal Combat VI in Hamilton, Ontario. The show will feature Gangrel, DJZ, Jody Fleisch and many others. Information on how to watch and attend can be found on their website.

Europe

Power of Wrestling host two shows in Bremen on Friday & Saturday at Pier 2.. Wrestlers scheduled to appear include Super Crazy, Rene Dupree, Kuma, Mike Jaritz and many others. All information can be found on their website.

Fight Club Finland host their next show, Omega this Saturday in Helsinki. Jessica Love vs Regina, Mikko Maestro vs ‘The Rebel’ Starbuck. Visit their website ﻿to find out more.

We end this weeks coverage in France, where ICWA present Revolution 10 on Saturday at the La Luna, Maubeuge. Talent on show will include Senza Volta, Tristan Archer, A-Buck and many others. Tickets are available here.

Are you attending any of these shows? Is there a show we missed that you want to tell us about? Let us know in the comments below!