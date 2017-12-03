This week in independent wrestling (December 4 - December 10)

US

We start this week's list in Minneapolis for F1rst Wrestling Live on Thursday at the James Ballentine 'Uptown' VFW. No matches announced as yet but there will be appearances by Abyss, Tommy Dreamer, Jimmy Jacobs, Ethan Page and Fest Wrestling Champion Su Yung. Tickets are available here.

After leaving the world of independent wrestling to enter the podcast world, Major League Wrestling made their return to being a wrestling promotion for One Shot in October. The show was a big hit and they hold their second show, Never Say Never on Thursday from Gilt Nightclub in Orlando. The show includes a double main event with the battle of the former UFC fighters as Matt Riddle wrestles 'Filthy' Tom Lawlor, and a hardcore tag team match with Shane Strickland teaming up with John Hennigan to battle Jimmy Havoc and Darby Allin. There will also be appearances from MVP, Santana Garrett, Sammy Guevara and Tony Schiavone on commentary. Visit their website for tickets and the show will be available to watch at MLW TV.

Staying in Florida, Fest Wrestling present two days of shows on Friday and Saturday. Starting with Brawl by the Beach at St Augustine Ampitheater on Friday. They will be holdinga number of qualifying matches for the following days Pickle in the Tree ladder match, including Karleena Gore vs Jason Cade vs Dezmond Xavier and Priscilla Kelly vs Vandal vs Joey Ryan. The following day they will be moving over to Gainesville for Pickle in the Tree 2. The show will include the rather crazy intergender Pickle in the Tree ladder match, with the qualifiers from the night before. All information and tickets can be found on their website.

The kings of hardcore wrestling, CZW, host their biggest show of the year, Cage of Death 19 on Saturday from the Rastelli Complex in New Jersey. The show will be main evented by a triple threat match inside the cage of death where Ricky Shane Page defends the CZW World Heavyweight championship against Shane Strickland and Joe Gacy. Tournament of Death winner Jimmy Havoc collides with Jimmy Jacobs and David Starr wrestles Ethan Page. Visit their website for all information including and how to watch the show.

Evolve are back with another weekend of shows for Evolve 96 and 97 on Saturday and Sunday. Saturdays show will be in Corona, New York and will include a monster main event for the WWN championship as Keith Lee defends against Walter. There will also be matches from Matt Riddle, Zack Sabre Jr and a special guest appearance from William Regal. The following day they head over to Melrose, Massachusetts where Matt Riddle and Walter go head to head in one of independent wrestling's best feuds of the year, and Evolve champion Zack Sabre Jr. wrestles Jaka. Tickets and On demand information can be found on their website.

Wrestlepro return to Rahway Rec Centre in New Jersey on Saturday for their final show of the year. Impact wrestling continues their recent trend of recording at independent shows for Impact TV, with Eli Drake defending the Global Impact championship against Alberto El Patron. WrestlePro silver champion Dan Maff defends against Anthony Bowens and Colt Cabana wrestles The Abominable CPA. Tickets and all other information can be found on their website.

UK

All the big boys of the UK scene are on show this week. One promotion in that category, who have found themselves in a difficult situation lately are WCPW. After difficulties with their YouTube channel and some other inside rumblings, they have broken away and become Defiant Wrestling. Starting again, they begin their relaunch on Monday as they start a tour of the UK at the O2 Academy in Newcastle. The first show will see Marty Scurll defending his Defiant Championship against Joe Hendry and Martin Kirby in a three-way, a Defiant Women's Title match between champion Kay Lee Ray and Veda Scott and a hardcore title match between Primate and Jimmy Havoc. There will also be a special guest appearance from the former Wade Barrett, Stu Bennet. The tour will continue the next day with a show in Birmingham. Visit their website for all information.

The Bullet Club invade Edinburgh on Thursday as Discovery Wrestling present Discovery vs The Bullet Club at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange. Matches will include Marty Scurll vs Flip Gordon, Cody wrestling against BT Gunn and a massive four way tag match between The Young Bucks, Buffet Club, Kings of Catch and Polo Promotions. There will also be matches from Joe Coffey, Matt Cross, David Starr and many others. All information, including their on demand service can be found here.

Revolution Pro Wrestling are back at York Hall on Friday for Uprising 2017. The show will see a massive main match for the ROH World Championship between current champ Cody and Jay Lethal. There will also be a big six man tag match as The Bullet Club trio of The Young Bucks and Marty Scurll compete against Travis Banks, Chris Brookes and Flip Gordon. Visit their website for tickets and the show will become available to watch two days later at their on demand service.

Two shows from OTT next weekend as they present Being the Elite on Saturday at the National Stadium, Dublin, with appearances from The Young Bucks, Cody and Marty Scurll and matches including Mark Haskins against Jordan Devlin, British Strong style competing in a six man tag match against Curtis Murray, Scotty Davis and Michael May, and Session Moth Martina defends her women's title against Kay Lee Ray. The following day they move over to the Mandela Hall in Belfast for Aftershock with matches confirmed so far including Jordan Devlin against Speedball Mike Bailey and an appearance from Dalton Castle and The Boys. Visit their website for ticket information and their on demand service.

Progress Wrestling have been busy boys of late and they return to the O2 Academy in Sheffield on Sunday for Chapter 59: Whatever People Say We Are, That's What We're Not. After making an impromptu appearance at Chapter 58, Chris Ridgeway makes his proper debut by facing off against Flash Morgan Webster, who himself is on a bit of a losing streak. There will also be an open challenge from UK legend Doug Williams. Tickets are sold out but will be available to watch a week after the show at Demand Progress.

Insane Championship Wrestling host their first show since their massive Fear and Loathing show just two weeks ago with Fight Club at The Garage in Glasgow on Sunday. On the show, new undisputed champion BT Gunn faces Lionheart, WWE UK star Wolfgang wrestles Bram and Sabu battles Stevie Boy. Tickets are available here and the show will eventually be available to watch on demand.

Canada

Championship Wrestling from Ontario host T'was the Fight Before Christmas on Sunday at The Rockpile. Matches announced include a three way between Tyson Dux, Kayoyima and Dorostias well as the 12 days of christmas gauntlet match. Information can be found on their Facebook page.

Europe

German Wrestling Federation present two shows on Saturday at Huxleys Neue Welt in Berlin. The afternoon show presents Women's Wrestling Revolution 6 before the evening Showdown show. The afternoon show will include a GWF women's title match with Katie Harvey defending against Pollyanna, and Malanie Gray wrestles Audrey Bride. In the evening, GWF World Champion Chris Cohen defends against Icarus, as well as appearances from Juvenile X, Oliver Carter and many others. Information for both shows can be found on their website.

Sticking in Germany, one of Europe's premier promotions Westside Xtreme Wrestling continue their Fight Forever tour with shows in Munich on Friday and Fulda on Saturday. Fridays show includes a WXW tag titles match between champions Ringkampf and Monster Consulting, and Bad Bones wrestling Markus Al-Ani. The following day will see a WXW women's championship tournament match between Jinny and Killer Kelly, Timothy Thatcher wrestling Kim Ray, and a tag team match between Jay-Fk and Rise. Tickets for both shows can be purchased here.

Moving over to another part of Europe on Saturday as Swedish promotion GBG host their final show of the year Harda Klappar on Saturday. Terje Ford wrestles Yuri Kosinski and Sixt competes against Aya Frick. For fans of Swedish wrestling, tickets for the show can be purchased here.

On Saturday, Italian Championship Wrestling present Pandemonium XVI at the Trescore Balneario venue in Bergamo. No matches announced of yet but tickets can be purchased here.

Rest of the World

Promociones Rosales in Mexico present their next show at Arena Naucalpan on Thursday. The show will involve such talent as Black Terry, Rey Guerrero, Aero Star, LA Parka and many others.

Pro Wrestling South Australia, Caged Chaos takes place on Saturday in Adelaide. The PWSA Championship will be on the line in a cage as Matt Hayter defends against Bobby V and the PWSA Tag champions The Scumbag Society battle Damien Synn and Pitbull. All the information can be found on their website.

After recently having William Regal hold trials there for the WWE, the independent wrestling scene in Chile has some new eyes on it. One promotion quietly plugging away in South America is Xplosion Nacional de Lucha. They host their next show Santiago, Capitol del Caos on Sunday at the Calle Alcade Pedro Alarcon in Santiago. Matches announced so far include a six man tag match where the team of Ariki, Domina and Shocko do battle against Sinner, Camacho and Lenko. For more information, visit their Facebook page.

