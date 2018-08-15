WWE SummerSlam 2018: Full match card, where and when to watch (Updated August 15)

(Photo credit: Miguel Discart)

WWE brings us their second-biggest event of the year this Sunday, and this year's SummerSlam is already shaping up to be a great night of in-ring action. Like any big event, most championships will be on the line, but SummerSlam's history of grudge matches will continue this year.

Few can forget such SummerSlam classics like Triple H vs Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero, or John Cena vs AJ Styles. Easily the biggest one this year will be the highly-anticipated match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan, and three others round things out. Here's everything you need to know before WWE arrives in Brooklyn for SummerSlam!

How to watch SummerSlam

When: The event will take place on Sunday, August 19th. It will start at 7 PM Eastern Time, 4 PM Pacific Time, and 12 AM British Time (technically on Monday, August 20th). In India and Australia, it will technically start on Monday, May 7th. It will start at 4:30 AM India Standard Time and 10 AM Australian Eastern Daylight Time. The Kickoff Show will start two hours prior to the main start time, so 5 PM Eastern Time, etc. The main show is scheduled to last approximately four hours and may be followed by a fallout show on the WWE Network.

Where: As always, SummerSlam is available on the WWE Network which can be viewed through most media devices. The WWE Network is only $10 a month and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial that will allow you to enjoy SummerSlam. It is also available in the U.K. on Sky Sports Box Office for £19﻿﻿.95. It is available in Australia via Main Event for $29.95. It is also available in India on Ten Sports. If you’re in any other country, visit this link and select your country to see how to watch SummerSlam.

Kickoff Show: While SummerSlam will primarily be available on the WWE Network, the Kickoff will also have a free stream on WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Pinterest.

Grudge matches

Mixed Tag Team Match: Rusev & Lana vs Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Zelina Vega (Kickoff Show)

After singles matches with Rusev and Almas as well as Vega taking on Lana, these four look to finally settle things in mixed tag action. There's an interesting dynamic as both Lana and Vega were traditionally just valets, but both have proven themselves plenty capable as in-ring competitors. This should be a great bit of action during the Kickoff Show.

The Miz vs Daniel Bryan

There is perhaps no more hyped grudge match than the impending clash between The Miz and Daniel Bryan. Going all the way back to Miz’s epic Talking Smack promo where he tore into Bryan, the tensions between these two stars have been very real for quite some time. As far back as Bryan’s arrival in WWE, Miz was his mentor. With so much history, we can expect something truly unforgettable when these two finally collide in the ring.

Finn Balor vs Constable Corbin

These two have had issues for months now, initially colliding at Extreme Rules. Unfortunately nothing was solved, and the tensions between them has only risen. Corbin loves to poke fun at Balor's size, but the leader of Balor Club has proven himself capable of toppling his larger opponent. Can Corbin get revenge at SummerSlam?

Braun Strowman vs Kevin Owens (If Braun loses, Owens gets the MITB contract)

Our only grudge match with something on the line will pit Braun Strowman, Mr. Monster in the Bank, against Kevin Owens. While Owens may have gotten the worst of their collisions, he did technically win their steel cage match at Extreme Rules. If Owens can manage a win, even by countout or disqualification, he will get Strowman's Money in the Bank contract and a future shot at the Universal Championship.

Championship matches

Cruiserweight Championship Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Cedric Alexander has successfully represented 205 Live as the Cruiserweight Champion since all the way back at WrestleMania 34. He's continued to fend of challengers, but could meet his match in the determined Drew Gulak. The challenger's campaign for a better 205 Live has changed to a deadly determination since General Manager Drake Maverick arrived, and Gulak will look to submit Alexander to become the champion.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The B-Team (c) vs The Revival (Kickoff Show)

This week on Raw, The B-Team defended against both The Revival and The Deleters of Worlds. After a chaotic triple threat title match, it was The Revival's Shatter Machine on Bray Wyatt that ended things. Unfortunately for the challengers, Axel was able to toss them out of the ring and cover Bray to retain their titles off the Shatter Machine. Now The Revival get another shot, but can the fairy tale run of The B-Team hang on?

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs The New Day

Since becoming the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Bludgeon Brothers have dominated the competition on a weekly basis. After winning a tournament to earn their shot, The New Day has found their groove once again and look to become 5-time champions. While The New Day has clashed with The Bludgeon Brothers in multi-team matches, this will be their first traditional two-on-two contest. ﻿

United States Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Jeff Hardy

After Shinsuke Nakamura captured the US Championship at Extreme Rules in swift and controversial fashion, Hardy has failed to recapture the belt thanks to the nuisance of Randy Orton. It's unclear if The Viper will interject himself again here, but Jeff is looking for a fair chance to take back the US Championship at SummerSlam.

SmackDown Women's Championship Triple Threat Match: Carmella (c) vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair

It’s been a breath of fresh air to watch Becky Lynch slowly but surely pick up wins on SmackDown Live. WWE seems to have remembered that fans care about who wins and loses, and that a winning streak can be all an established superstar needs to put themselves back in the title hunt. Unfortunately for the beloved Becky "Balboa", she'll have a second competitor to worry about as Charlotte Flair earned a spot in the match by defeating Carmella. Can the champion escape once again, or will one of the Four Horsewomen walk out with the title?

Intercontinental Championship Match: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs Seth Rollins

Despite their epic 30-minute Iron Man match at Extreme Rules, it seems the issues between Ziggler and Rollins still aren't over. Seth has continued to struggle with neutralizing the outside threat of Drew McIntyre, but he's finally got backup in the form of the returning Dean Ambrose. The Lunatic Fringe will be in Seth's corner at SummerSlam, but will it be enough for Rollins to leave as Intercontinental Champion?

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Alexa Bliss (c) vs Ronda Rousey

Ever since Bliss interfered in Rousey’s title match at Money in the Bank, the UFC Hall of Famer has been chomping at the bit to tear Alexa’s arm clean off. Kurt Angle announced the match after Ronda tried to attack Bliss on more than one occasion, allowing her to finally get her hands on the champion at SummerSlam. This could be Rousey’s crowning moment, which will be an unforgettable whether or not you’re a fan.

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs Samoa Joe

Go back a few years, and no one would’ve ever thought we’d see AJ Styles take on Samoa Joe in WWE for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. Yet here we are, and Joe has become very real threat to AJ's reign. On top of that, Joe has called out AJ's commitment to his family and made things very personal. These two have over a decade of history, but can The Destroyer once known as the Samoan Submission Machine walk out of SummerSlam as WWE Champion?

Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Roman Reigns

Perhaps the only thing fans are more tired of seeing than Brock Lesnar as champion is Roman Reigns challenging him for that title. Many fans have their fingers crossed that Roman will finally dethrone Lesnar so that The Beast can finally exit WWE. Considering their history, this may still turn out to be a good match and possibly their best one yet, but it's hard to get overly excited for something that's been seen so many times before.

