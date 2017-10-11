ROH TV Ep. 316 Recap & Results (October 7, 2017)

Colt Cabana was back on commentary for this weeks episode of Ring of Honor TV as we saw two title matches and the return of a hardcore legend.

The Last Real Man may have met his match

Silas Young and The Beer City Bruiser opened the show. Silas showed us the marks on his body from his viscous match with Jay Lethal at Death Before Dishonor, and how they are the marks of a real man. He went on to say that him and the bruiser are going back to their original goal of winning the ROH 6-Man Tag Titles and they have found a partner to help, Minoru Suzuki. This got the attention of the current champs and The Young Bucks and Hangman Page came out to the stage and told Young that they would see them in the main event.

The match itself was an intriguing thought. The mixture of styles filled every fan with excitement and the match very much lived up to the billing. Adam Page seemed to lose his mind early on when he said that he wanted Suzuki in the ring with him, which may just be the stupidest thing anyone has ever done and the Japanese legend soon should him why by systematically destroying his opponents with a series of chops and arm bars. This was enjoyable and a little different to your usual Bucks match in the early stages as the more old school, grapple style of their opponents slowed the match down nicely. We soon back in spot fest city though as the dives and superkicks came reigning down. Page was very impressive here, he has come on amazingly since joining the Bullet Club. After taking out Young with an IndyTaker to the outside, Hangman hit a rite of passage on the Bruiser for the win. After the match, The Beer City Bruiser blamed Suzuki for the loss, which resulted in Suzuki attacking Bruiser and Young, resulting in security having to separate Suzuki and Young. Now that's a match I wanna see.

Kenny remains the king

In his first defense of the title since defeating Kushida at Death Before Dishonor, Kenny King went up against this years Top Prospect winner, Josh Woods. The less experienced Woods showed his strength and grappling abilities from the start, taking King to the match with relative ease. King' experience showed as the match went on and he finally won after reversing a chokehold into a roll up. This was a good first defense from King and he got a good reaction in his hometown. After the match, King said he's a fighting champion, which then brought out Shane Taylor, Chuckie T, Punishment Martinez and Mark Briscoe. The champ told them all that if they want a shot at the title, they're going to have to bend at the knee.

Briscoe is confronted by a legend

Jay Briscoe came out to talk about why he attacked Bully Ray at Death Before Dishonor. Before he could give us an answer he was interrupted by Tommy Dreamer. The hardcore legend told us a few stories about exactly how tough Bully Ray is, and after he was attacked by Briscoe he is worried his friend won't be able to come back. He finished up by saying that at Death Before Dishonor, Briscoe messed up and he has no idea what will happen next. This seemed to get to Briscoe and he left the ring before giving an answer.

Quick Results

Kenny King def. Josh Wood to retain the ROH TV TitleThe Hung Bucks (Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson & Hangman Page) def. Silas Young, Beer City Bruiser & Minoru Suzuki to retain the ROH 6-Man Tag Titles

