Progress Wrestling Ch. 54 Recap & Results: Go to your God like a soldier

After a lot of chaos and two great shows in America, Progress were back to their home at the Electric Ballroom in Camden. This was their last show before their massive show at Alexandra Palace, so a lot of storylines were given time heading into September 10th.

Wrestling Friends or Enemies?

Flash Morgan Webster hosted a live in ring version of his popular 'Wrestling Friends' podcast, where he tried to help Mark Haskins and Jimmy Havoc settle their differences. This was a fun segment at first which quickly took a more serious route as Haskins and Havoc both believe they should be the rightful Progress Champion. Travis Banks hit the ring to tell both men that he will be the next champ, before the current champ, Pete Dunne came out. This led to promoter/ring announcer, Jim Smallman to do his best Teddy Long impression and announce that the main event would be Pete Dunne and Travis Banks against Mark Haskins and Jimmy Havoc.

The resulting match was chaotic from the start as the teams of unlikely duos closed out the show. It didn't take Dunne long to turn his back on his partner, and after kicking commentator Callum Leslie in the nether regions, he took his place at the commentary table. This left Banks to face his opponents on his own, that was until the tension between Haskins and Havoc exploded and they started fighting each other, effectively turning the match into a three way.

This was a crazy from the start and seemed to switch from a tag match to a handicap to a three way on various occasions. The finish came when Dunne took advantage of the chaos and rejoined the match to hit the bitter end on Haskins for the win. There was more chaos after the match as CCK and British Strong Style battled each other, only for Dunne to attack Dahlia Black and take out all his enemies with a sledgehammer. Leaving British Strong Style standing at the end of the show.

Tag Titles stipulation decided

With the big Tag Title match approaching at Alexandra Palace, the champs, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate, competed in singles matches against Chris Brookes and Kid Lykos, with the winners deciding the stipulation for their Alexandra Palace match. Tyler won the first match against Kid Lykos after interference from Trent Seven, who himself went onto lose to Chris Brookes in the better match of the two later in the show.

Trent Seven originally teased a Punjabi Prison Match as his stipulation, before going with a straight up two against two tag match. But after winning his match, Chris Brookes announced that the title match at Chapter 55 would, in fact, be a ladder match.

Technical Showcase steals the show

Two of the world's best technical wrestlers went head to head as UK legend Doug Williams returned to Progress for the first time in three years, to face off against Timothy Thatcher. This was a bit of grappling master class from start to finish, as both guys worked a slow and methodical pace that was a nice change from the usual faster paced, strong style matches that Progress has become known for.

It was great to have Williams back in a Progress ring, and the British veteran looked as good as he ever has. Thatcher eventually got the win with an armbar submission in the match of the night. If you are a fan of old school technical wrestling, then I urge you to seek out this match. It will be worth it.

Quick Results

James 'Strangler' Davis def. Connor Mills

Tyler Bate def. Kid Lykos

Dahlia Black def. Jinny to become No.1 Contender for the Women's Championship

Chris Brookes def. Trent Seven

Grizzled Young Vets (Zack Gibson & James Drake) def. F.S.U (Mark Andrews & Eddie Dennis)

Timothy Thatcher def. Doug Williams

Pete Dunne & Travis Banks def. Mark Haskins & Jimmy Havoc

Progress will be back on September 10th, for Chapter 55: Chase The Sun at the much bigger venue of Alexandra Palace. As Travis Banks faces Pete Dunne for the Progress Championship, Toni Storm defends her Women's title against Dahlia Black, Matt Riddle faces Walter and Timothy Thatcher in a three way for the Atlas Championship, and British Strong Style defends their tag belts against CCK in a ladder match, as well as much more. We will have a recap of the show as soon as it becomes available at Progress On Demand.

What did you think of Chapter 54? Let us know in the comments below!