Missing In Action: Week of 13th November 2017

Raw, SmackDown Live and 205 Live returned to the States this week and resulted in only a select few wrestlers not being used. With Survivor Series happening this Sunday, WWE used most of the wrestlers to hype up the interbrand matches, along with Raw retaliating to the SmackDown Live invasion from a few weeks ago.

This week's most notable absence: Elias

Elias is the most notable absence this week, because he had been regularly used for several episodes in a row until this week's Survivor Series go-home show. The former Drifter was even left off of Raw's invasion of SmackDown on Tuesday. His absence is likely purely a storyline-driven one, but with what happened this week, I hardly noticed he was gone. I expect Elias to be back on our screens this coming Monday as he gets a reaction from the crowd every time he introduces himself.

Monday Night Raw

Big Cass: Last seen on the August 21st episode of Raw. He is suffering from a knee injury,

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4th episode of Raw.

Dash Wilder: Last seen on the October 23rd episode of Raw.

Elias: Last seen on the November 6th episode of Raw.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the September 25th episode of Raw. He is currently out of action due to a shoulder injury.

Maryse: Last seen on the September 11th episode of Raw. Inactive as she is pregnant.

Paige: Last seen on the June 24th, 2016 episode of Raw.

Scott Dawson: Last seen on the August 14th episode of Raw. He is currently out due to an injury.

205 Live

Gran Metalik: Last seen on the October 31st episode of 205 Live.

Lince Dorado: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw.

Neville: Last seen on the October 2nd episode of Raw; he is reportedly due to return after Survivor Series.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the October 24th episode of 205 Live.

TJP: Last seen on the October 10th episode of 205 Live.

Tony Nese: Last seen on the October 31st episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

John Cena: Last seen at No Mercy. He has recently been announced as the final member of the SmackDown men's team for Survivor Series.

Maria Kanellis: Last seen on the August 29th episode of SmackDown Live; inactive as she is pregnant.

Nikki Bella: Last seen at WrestleMania 33. There were rumors circulating that Nikki could be the final member of the women's team for SmackDown at Survivor Series, but it's since been revealed that Natalya will be taking the final spot.

Returning this week

Monday Night Raw

Bray WyattBrock LesnarDana BrookeRoman Reigns

205 Live

Akira TozawaAriya DaivariThe Brian KendrickDrew GulakMustafa AliRich Swann

SmackDown Live

Baron CorbinEpicoFandangoKonnorMike KanellisMojo RawleyPrimoSin CaraTyler BreezeViktorZack Ryder

Absence by Streak

