Missing in Action: Notable Absentees from this week's WWE

(Photo credit: Miguel Discart)﻿

Raw

Akam: Last seen on the April 30 episode of Raw.

Alicia Fox: Last seen on the January 22 episode of Raw. She is out of action due to a broken tailbone.

Baron Corbin: Last seen on the May 21 episode of Raw.

The Big Show: Last seen on the September 4 episode of Raw.

Brock Lesnar: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Curt Hawkins: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Dean Ambrose: Last seen on the December 18 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a triceps injury.

Goldust: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Jason Jordan: Last seen on the February 5 episode of Raw. He is out of action due to a neck injury.

Kane: Last seen on the WrestleMania Kickoff

Mike Kanellis: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

No Way Jose: Last seen on the May 21 episode of Raw.

Rezar: Last seen on the April 30 episode of Raw.

Roman Reigns: Last seen on the May 21 episode of Raw.

Zack Ryder: Last seen on the May 7 episode of Raw.

205 Live

Akira Tozawa: Last seen on the May 22 episode of 205 Live.

Ariya Daivari: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Hideo Itami: Last seen on the May 22 episode of 205 Live.

Mustafa Ali: Last seen on the May 8 episode of 205 Live.

Noam Dar: Last seen on the December 5 episode of 205 Live.

TJP: Last seen on the May 15 episode of 205 Live.

Tony Nese: Last seen on the May 8 episode of 205 Live.

SmackDown Live

AJ Styles: Last seen on the May 22 episode of SmackDown Live.

Epico: Last seen on the November 21 episode of SmackDown Live.

Harper: Last seen on the May 22 episode of SmackDown Live.

Jeff Hardy: Last seen on the May 22 episode of SmackDown Live.

Primo: Last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton: Last seen on the May 1 episode of SmackDown Live.

R-Truth: Last seen on the April 17 episode of SmackDown Live.

Rowan: Last seen on the May 22 episode of SmackDown Live.

Shelton Benjamin: Last seen on the May 8 episode of SmackDown Live.

Tamina: Last seen at Royal Rumble.

Returning this week

Raw

Apollo CrewsHeath SlaterKonnorRhynoTitus O'Neil

205 Live

Buddy Murphy

SmackDown Live

Big CassSin Cara

Absence by Streak

38 weeks: The Big Show27 weeks: Epico25 weeks: Noam Dar23 weeks: Dean Ambrose18 weeks: Alicia Fox, Tamina16 weeks: Jason Jordan8 weeks: Kane6 weeks: R-Truth5 weeks: Ariya Daivari, Akam, Brock Lesnar, Curt Hawkins, Goldust, Mike Kanellis, Primo, Rezar, Randy Orton, TJP4 weeks: Mustafa Ali3 weeks: Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin, Tony Nese, Zack Ryder1 week: Akira Tozawa, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Harper, Hideo Itami, Jeff Hardy, No Way Jose, Roman Reigns, Rowan

Most Noticeable Return: Sin Cara

Although he did compete in the Greatest Royal Rumble match, Sin Cara's appearance on SmackDown Live this week was his first TV appearance since November. Having him as Andrade's first rival could work wonders for both superstars and will prove a welcome return to TV for Sin Cara.

