Impact Wrestling Yearly Awards & Clash of Champions Predictions (Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast)

Impact has seen its fair share of happenings this year. Some of it was good, like the X Division, Matt Sydal, and Eli Drake. Some of it was not so good, like Taryn Terrell, the Alberto El Patron situation, and other happenings.

In this episode of the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast, find out who took home the Shockmaster Award for the most underwhelming moment, The Daniel Bryan Moment of the Year, the Pipe Bomb Promo of the Year, the "I need a Tums because this makes me sick" award, the Good Gawd Go Away Award, the Match of the Year, and the Lance Storm/Justin Credible Impact Player Award for Most Outstanding Wrestler on Impact.

We do more than just the Impact Awards in this episode. Clash of Champions is right around the corner, and the dudes make their PPV predictions for the SmackDown exclusive show. There is very little agreement in the predictions (as usual), and Jaime has one hot take you can't miss.

All of this and more on this episode of the Caps Locks and Chair Shots podcast.