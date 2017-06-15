Davey Richards: our exclusive interview with Impact's Lone Wolf

In the world of Impact Wrestling, there is no hotter feud right now than that between the former Wolves, Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards. Earlier this year, we interviewed Edwards, before Richards had returned from knee injury. Now, with Impact’s biggest PPV of the summer, Slammiversary, just around the corner, RealSport spoke with the 13-year veteran of the squared circle about his rivalry with Edwards, his career in the ring and his life outside wrestling.