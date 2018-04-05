Caps Locks and Chair Shots One Night Only: WrestleMania 34 Preview (podcast)

WrestleMania 34 is just a few days away. On this show, you can hear just exactly who will win, lose, and why we should care about any or all of the card. You can find out:

Dan's plan for the weekend. I think he is going on a trip somewhere. There is a famous road there named after a certain type of liquor.

Who Ed and Dan think will get cashed in on. (Hint: It's exactly who you think it is!)

Why Jaime hates the Charlotte and Asuka match.

Why Jaime is not a fan of Shinsuke Nakamura.

We all give our predictions for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale. Jaime's will leave you shocked (unless you have ever listened to this show and know who his man crush is. HINT: He has a bunch in common with a K9 and is never with friends).

All of this and so much more on the official last podcast of the inaugural year for the Caps Locks and Chair Shots Podcast.

Also, if you wish to purchase official CLANDCS merch, find one of the three of us and we will be more than happy to hook you up! Welcome to the new era! The new era of premiere podcasting!