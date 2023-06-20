The release of Valorant Agent 23 is getting closer and closer. Fans can't wait to find out how the new agent looks, and what are his abilities.

Riot Games has been releasing plenty of information regarding Agent 23 as of late. This way, the developers calm fans' curiosity, while at the same time making them look forward to the agent reveal.

Today, Riot Games released the first Agent 23 teaser, and fans are going crazy about it! Despite being a small video, it left the Valorant community very excited.

So, let's find out why.

Agent 23 teaser

As mentioned above, the first teaser of Agent 23 was released today.

In a 15 seconds video, we can see Sova's drone scouting out a facility in the distance. This facility is where Agent 23 resides. It can also be the headquarters of one of the many Valorant organizations.

The facility has a unique symbol, that doesn't fit any of the organizations' logos we have seen so far.

However, Agent 23 is probably a member of Atlas, an organization that is situated in Lisbon, Portugal.

This has been speculated because of some recently leaked images. These images show three emails sent by Agent 23 to the Atlas organization.

In these emails, we get to know that he has lost an arm, has a wife and kids and is fighting against the Alpha organization. It's also known that he is a sentinel.

Riot Games has also revealed the codename of Agent 23, which is Cable.

We can expect more information about Agent 23 to be revealed in the near future.

Episode 7

Valorant Episode 7 is nearly here and the community is eager for the new content. It will introduce a new Battle Pass, an exciting game mode, and Agent 23.

This is also the last Valorant episode to be released in 2023. Riot Games developers are working hard to deliver spectacular content until the end of the year.

So, if you want to know everything about the next Valorant episode, check out our Valorant Episode 7 guide.