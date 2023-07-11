Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 has been live for a little over two weeks, and the game is already receiving a new patch.

Patch 7.1 has just arrived at Valorant, and it brings plenty of changes with it. This patch is mostly focused on fixing bugs that were harming the players' gaming experience. These bugs were affecting the game since the release of Episode 7 Act 1.

However, patch 7.1 also introduced some agent updates and icon changes. It also gave us an update on the Valorant Premier Ignition Stage rules. Furthermore, it introduced big changes to the ban system.

So, let's take a look at the Valorant 7.1 patch notes.

Agent updates

All Valorant agents received an update. However, it's not an update to their abilities, but an update to their ability icons.

These changes were made with the goal of "being more consistent across all Agents and abilities that have a common cast paradigm or output".

Some new icons were also added to the game. These icons will appear above the players' equipped ability.

Deadlock and Gekko also received new voiceover lines. These new lines are about interactions between both agents.

Valorant Premier update

New details were revealed about the upcoming Valorant Premier Ignition Stage.

Players will have to create or join a brand new team. The team name and match history will carry over from the Ignition Stage to the official launch of Valorant Premier in August.

Players can enrol in Valorant Premier until July 20, which also marks the day when the matches start. Group Stage matches take place until August 12, with the playoffs starting on August 13.

Player behaviour changes

Valorant Patch 7.1 also brings some well-needed changes to the ban system. From now on, players will receive in-game bans for repeated "AFK, Friendly Fire, and Queue Dodge" offences.

Another change was also implemented. Players that are text-muted in-game, will also be automatically voice-muted.