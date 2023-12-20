Valorant: How to get Wingman “Drop It” spray

Drop it like it's hot!

Valorant has been keeping its community engaged by offering exciting challenges and rewards. The recent Community Challenge has come to an end, but players still have a chance to claim the exclusive Wingman "Drop It" spray in Valorant.

In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to redeem this unique in-game item and offer some insights. The spray is part of Riot's year-end Community Challenge. It rewards players for their participation in various activities over the last few weeks.

How to redeem the Wingman “Drop It” spray in Valorant

To obtain the Wingman “Drop It” spray, you need to visit the code redemption page. Then, enter the correct code while you are logged in to your account. Firstly, log into your account on the code redemption page, and then enter the code for the Wingman “Drop It” spray in Valorant:

CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-WNGMN

click to enlarge Wingman Drop It spray

After that, you will be prompted to confirm that you want to redeem the code for the account you have signed in with. Once you hit confirm, the spray should appear in your inventory quickly. However, Riot warns that it could take up to 24 hours for the spray to arrive.

If you want to, you can return to the code redemption page and enter codes for the other community challenge rewards:

Not a Peep and VERSUS // Deadlock and Gekko player cards: CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-VAL02

Seal of Approval gun buddy: CC-VLRNT-CCHAL-00001

The player cards are a reward for the community reaching 500,300,100 kills with either the Vandal or Phantom. On the other hand, the Seal of Approval gun buddy was a reward for 555,555 total team deathmatch matches played.

Is there a deadline for redeeming these rewards?

All three rewards can be claimed via the redemption page, but the deadline for redeeming these rewards is Dec. 31, 2023. It also seems that they won’t make their way to the Accessories Store, so it’s best to grab the codes now.

