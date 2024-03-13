Street Fighter 6 x Monster Hunter 20th Anniversary Crossover Announced

Another exciting crossover coming to the Street Fighter franchise!

13 Mar 2024 2:23 PM +00:00

Capcom's two major and highly acclaimed franchises are converging. Street Fighter 6 unveils an in-game celebration to commemorate Monster Hunter's 20th anniversary.

In a recent development, Street Fighter 6 provided a sneak peek of its fourth DLC fighter, the iconic figure Akuma. Akuma will soon be added to the roster within the upcoming weeks.

Monster Hunter celebrates its 20th anniversary with Street Fighter 6 collab

Capcom's latest mainline Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Rise, came out in 2021. It left the fans eager for news about the next instalment in the series.

During The Game Awards, Capcom unveiled a thrilling trailer for the upcoming mainline title, Monster Hunter Wilds. It is set to launch on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC in 2025.

While details about Wilds are scarce, it seems that Capcom has more surprises in store for Monster Hunter enthusiasts.

click to enlarge Street Fighter 6 x Monster Hunter

Capcom recently announced an exciting Monster Hunter crossover for Street Fighter 6 on X, coinciding with the 20th anniversary of Monster Hunter. The highlight of this collaboration is the introduction of the Rathalos Armor set. The set will allow the players to adorn their avatars with a remarkable buster sword on their back, reminiscent of the iconic Monster Hunter style.

This unique skin can be utilised not only in Street Fighter 6's single-player RPG-style World Tour mode but also in the online Battle Hub.

The Battle Hub will be embellished with captivating Monster Hunter statues and decorations. It will provide the players with the opportunity to capture memorable photos alongside them.

Street Fighter 6 x Monster Hunter trailer

The Rathalos avatar armour set features a buster sword on its back, which appears to be purely decorative and not functional in combat. However, this impressive armour set is bound to captivate the hearts of Monster Hunter fans as they celebrate the franchise's 20th anniversary.

In a brief moment of the trailer, there was a glimpse of smaller Fighting Pass items associated with the Rathalos armour. This observation raises the possibility that Capcom might be planning to introduce a 20th-anniversary Monster Hunter Fighting Pass for the upcoming event. It will follow the pattern of previous crossovers since its launch in June 2023.

It will be intriguing to see if the anniversary event coincides with the arrival of Akuma in Street Fighter 6. He is expected to make his debut later this month or in early April.

It is delightful to witness Street Fighter 6 embracing numerous enjoyable and captivating collaborations while introducing fresh DLC fighters. Regarding Monster Hunter enthusiasts, as Wilds is scheduled for 2025, gamers might anticipate further information later this year. It should be either during the forthcoming Summer Game Fest or at the 2024 Game Awards in December.

For more fighting game news, check out RealSport101.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Street Fighter page.