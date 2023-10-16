Sports Betting Online in the UK (2023): Best UK Betting Sites Ranked by Odds, Markets & Promos

Plenty of wagering markets, competitive odds, and fantastic bonuses — the best betting sites make sports betting online in the UK much more exciting!

Regardless of your favourite sports or teams, the top sites ensure you can be a part of the action from anywhere in the UK.

To that end, we're jumping into the digital playing field to explore the dynamic world of online sports betting in the UK, with this article focusing on the country’s top 9 betting sites.

LuckLand is the top pick overall, and you can join today with a £10 bonus bet on the house.

But before you take the leap, check out what the competition has to offer.

Ready? Let’s dive in!

Best Sports Betting Online Sites in the UK

LuckLand: Best overall

Grosvenor: Top pick for live betting

Mr Play Sport: Exciting acca boosts

All British: Best welcome bonus

Kwiff: Highly competitive odds

888 Sport: Established UK brand

Luckster: Fastest cashouts

ZetBet: Unique bet builder

BetTarget: Best for mobile betting

There’s much more on offer at the top online sports betting sites in the UK. We’ve covered the highlights extensively in our detailed reviews down below — check them out!

Oh, and we almost forgot…

1. LuckLand – Best Online Sports Betting Site in the UK Overall

click to enlarge + 6 LuckLand

New customers only. Max one £10 free bets. Qualifying bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater. Paid as bonus token with Min 4/5 odds req. Skrill, Neteller & PayPal not eligible. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bet £15 get £10 welcome offer

20+ sports betting options

Competitive EPL odds

Over 1,200 casino games on the side

Bet Builder tool

Regular reload bonuses

Cons:

Sportsbook still relatively new

Some payment options excluded from bonus

LuckLand offers more sports, more betting markets and better odds than you’ll find elsewhere.

It also dishes out regular bonuses and makes it easy for you to sign up, make a deposit, and get started.

It’s easily crowned our top pick, and you can join today with a “bet £15 get £10” welcome offer.

Sports Betting: 5/5

If it’s comprehensive coverage of your preferred sports that you’re looking for, LuckLand has all you need. Whether you want to bet on football, tennis, horse racing, rugby, darts or American sports, LuckLand lets you peruse dozens upon dozens of markets, leagues and tournaments.

Using football as an example, there are generally over 1,500 games to choose from each day, with markets including the Asian handicap, the European handicap, double chance, half-time/full-time and draw no bet.

LuckLand is also known for offering markets that are hard to find elsewhere, bet limits are high, and even so-called niche sports are covered well.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

Join today, place a £15 first bet, and LuckLand will add a further £10 bonus bet to your account. This is a bonus bet that needs to be placed at even odds or better. The only issue is you can’t claim this offer if you make a first deposit using Skrill or Neteller.

Other than that, you’re free to use it on any sport or market of your choice.

LuckLand are known for texting their regular customers with regular reload bonuses, as well as rewarding you with bonus bets and cashback offers.

These offers tend to be random and are determined by how often you make deposits and place sports bets.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

LuckLand gives you various ways to fund your account. Payment methods include debit cards, bank transfer, PayPal, AstroPay, MuchBetter, Trustly and Skrill.

Most deposit methods can also be used to process withdrawals.

And while the first withdrawal tends to take a while to process, all subsequent payouts are generally processed almost instantly, which is a huge thumbs up.

Extra Features: 4.95/5

LuckLand arrived on the UK online gambling scene in 2015, with the sportsbook recently launched in 2022. As you’d expect from a new online bookmaker, it has kept up with the times by adding a range of helpful betting tools to the website.

These include early cash-out, which gives you a chance to take home a profit before the outcome of your bet is determined. It’s available on specific markets and can work in your favour if, for example, your acca is faring well but you’re not sure about the last leg.

There’s also a Bet Builder tool here, which lets you build your own bets — such as corners and cards bets — from scratch.

Customer service is available via a detailed FAQ page and email support, but live chat is unavailable here.

>> Join LuckLand, bet £15, and get £10 in bonus bets

2. Grosvenor Sport – Best for Live Sports Betting in the UK

click to enlarge + 6 Grosvenor Sport

New customers. Max £10. 100% Odds Boost token. Keep it fun - set your deposit limit. T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Double the odds on your first bet

Intuitive user interface

Instantly updated live odds

£5 bonus bet each week

10% monthly cashback

Casino rewards program

Cons:

Fewer payment methods

No deposit bonus for sports bettors

With its recently updated user interface and real-time odds, Grosvenor Sport is our recommended choice for live sports betting. You can cash out in-play bets, boost your odds and choose from a variety of markets.

New UK customers, meanwhile, can double the odds of any first bet they place.

Online Sports Betting: 4.9/5

Grosvenor Sport has been providing top-notch in-play betting markets for over 15 years. All the top sports are available for live betting, such as football, tennis and rugby league, and a wide range of betting markets are available.

Grosvenor also provides you with up-to-date in-play statistics of each game so that you can easily assess your bets and make an informed decision on what to back.

Moreover, whenever markets are suspended for whatever reason — such as VAR in football — Grosvenor brings them back alive extremely quickly.

Pre-match betting is also available, with Grosvenor offering markets on 15+ sports, including eSports, F1 and darts.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

If you join Grosvenor Sport today and place a £10 first bet, Grosvenor will double your odds. This is essentially a 100% odds booster, and it’s a great way to get started.

There’s also a £5 bonus bet available for all regular players who opt-in to the Grosvenor Sports Club, while Scratch of the Day was recently introduced here. With this, you can win prizes each day, such as bonus bets and bonus spins.

10% monthly cashback is also offered, although you must bet a certain amount to meet the threshold.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

Grosvenor Sport doesn’t accept as many banking options as we’d like. Debit cards, bank transfers and PayPal are supported, but the likes of Skrill and Neteller are missing.

On the other hand, we have praise for how swift and easy the deposit and withdrawal process is here. Withdrawals are often processed instantly, while weekend withdrawals are available.

Deposit and withdrawal limits are high, too.

Extra Features: 4.9/5

Grosvenor Sport recently updated its website so that it functions better than ever. Sports and betting markets are easy to find, everything loads quickly, and it works as well on mobile as it does on desktop.

Cash out is available on most markets, and — unlike at some rival online sports betting sites — you can cash out your bet right to the final whistle.

A Bet Builder tool is new, meanwhile, and Grosvenor has plenty of safer gambling tools, such as deposit limits, to help you stay in control.

>> Double the odds of your first wager at Grosvenor Sport today

3. Mr Play Sport – Best UK Online Sports Betting Site for Acca Boosts

click to enlarge + 6 Mr Play Sport

18+, New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 bonus, valid for 14 days. Bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bet £10 get £10

Boost your accumulators by as much as 77%

Regular deposit bonuses

Cashback tool

20+ sports to bet on

Low wagering requirements

Cons:

Fewer support options and hours

Website takes a while to get used to

Mr Play Sport is the sports betting branch of Mr Play Casino. It’s also the home of PlayBoost, a feature that boosts your footy accumulators by as much as 77%.

There are more great offers available here, as well as a £10 bonus bet for all new players.

Online Sports Betting: 4.8/5

Mr Play Sport offers markets on literally any sport you can think of, including speedway, stock car racing and eSports.

In fact, it’s with niche sports that Mr Play Sport stands out, and we feel this online sportsbook is ideal for anyone looking to get one over the bookies who tend to misprice lesser-watched sports.

Naturally, the likes of football, rugby union and darts are also covered superbly here, with Mr Play Sport offering hundreds of markets on matches all week long.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

If you place a £10 first bet at Mr Play Sport, you’ll be given a £10 bonus bet on the house. There’s no need to opt-in because the bonus will be added automatically to your account.

To find a day's best offers, you can then click “Top Offer” at the top of the screen.

You can also enter £7,500 prize pools each week, compete in betting contests and take advantage of cashback promos.

All new players, meanwhile, will benefit from reload bonuses for the first month at Mr Play Sport, as well as entry into tournaments.

Payment Methods: 4.75/5

Mr Play Sport advertises a wide array of payment methods on their homepage, but not all of these are available to UK players.

However, debit cards, bank transfers and some eWallets are available for both deposits and withdrawals.

The minimum deposit is £10, but we couldn’t find a maximum deposit or withdrawal limit. Withdrawal times vary, however, and weekend withdrawals aren’t available.

Extra Features: 4.8/5

The standout feature at Mr Play Sport is the PlayBoost tool. To be able to use it, you need to place at least a four-fold acca, in which case your acca will be boosted by 4%.

A five-fold is increased by 7%, a six-fold by 10% … and so on until you place a 15-fold, which is boosted by 77%.

There’s an early cash-out feature, which lets you either cash out for a profit or at least keep your potential losses to a minimum, as well as a Bet Builder tool.

A “favourites” tab is also available, which is ideal if you’re the type of bettor who needs somewhere to keep track of your preferred sports, leagues and markets.

>> Bet £10 get a £10 bonus bet at Mr Play Sport

4. All British Casino – Best Bonus of Any UK Sports Betting Online Site

click to enlarge + 6 All British Casino

Welcome bonus for new players only. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Cashback is cash with no restriction. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded. Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included. Full T&C's apply.

Pros:

100% up to £100 sign-up bonus

10% cashback for all players

15+ sports to bet on

Highly rated, downloadable mobile app

See what others are betting on

24-hour payouts

Cons:

Skrill and Neteller excluded from bonuses

Most promos are casino-centric

Made by Brits for Brits, All British Casino specialises in sports adored by UK customers, like football, rugby league and snooker.

It’s our number one choice for welcome bonuses, with all players able to claim £100 worth of casino welcome bonuses.

Online Sports Betting: 4.75/5

At All British Casino, you can bet pre-match and in play, and you can also place futures bets well in advance of an event starting, such as the FA Cup or the Super Bowl.

Odds are competitive, and market coverage of worldwide leagues and competitions is good.

Bet limits aren’t spectacularly high here, but All British Casino should still suit casual bettors who are looking for some entertainment.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.65/5

Welcome bonuses are the best way to get started at new gambling sites, and at All British Casino, you can opt-in to a 100% sign-up offer worth up to £100.

In other words, if you make a first deposit of £100, All British Casino will add an extra £100 worth of bonuses to your account.

However, this welcome promo seems to be geared towards casino players, so sports bettors will have to take advantage of other promos.

10% cashback is then always available to all customers each week, giving you the chance to get yourself back into the game as soon as possible if luck hasn’t gone your way.

Most subsequent bonuses then come in the form of tournaments, which typically have a prize pool of £2,500, with the winner getting £1,000.

These tournaments are free to enter, and you can track your position by checking the leaderboard.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

All British Casino’s payment methods are varied and include debit cards, Trustly and Apple Pay. Popular eWallets like Skrill, Neteller and PayPal are also available.

No charges are incurred here, and all withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours. That said, weekend withdrawals are not available, and you can only withdraw via the same method you used to make a deposit.

And while you used to be able to cancel a withdrawal at All British Casino, that option is no longer available. The minimum deposit, meanwhile, is £10.

Extra Features: 4.5/5

One of the cool things about All British Casino is that you can check out what others are betting on via the “Popular Bets” tab. It’s ideal for giving you some inspiration and points you in the direction of the markets and odds.

There’s also a useful search bar where you can enter the name of a team, an individual or a league in order to quickly find what you’re looking for.

A Bet Builder tool is missing, but this is, on the whole, an intuitive and easy-to-use sports betting site that is SSL-secure.

>> Get a 100% sign-up offer worth up to £100 at All British Casino

5. Kwiff– Best UK Betting Site for Boosted Odds

click to enlarge + 6 Kwiff

New customers only. 18+ only. Min. Deposit of £10. Qualifying real money bet of £10. Min odds greater than or equal to the 1.5 required. Returns exclude bet credits stake. Full T&C's apply.

Pros:

Bet £10 get a £30 bet

Kwiff your bets with boosted odds

Boosted cash outs

Acca Shield feature

Mobile-first website

Cons:

Fewer markets

Not everyone will like the surprise bet concept

Kwiff is a mobile-first sports betting site that’s also available on desktop. It’s the home of the Kwiffed bet, which is another way of saying that you can bag boosted odds on the regular.

You can also claim a £30 “surprise” bet as a new player.

Online Sports Betting: 4.5/5

Kwiff covers all the sports popular with UK bettors extremely well. This means the likes of football, horse racing, greyhounds, tennis, darts, and rugby let you bet on a huge variety of tournaments and leagues all year round.

And while it’s true that Kwiff doesn’t offer as many betting options as some sports betting sites, it will suit casual bettors who prefer to stick to traditional markets.

Indeed, Kwiff is more aimed at beginners who are looking for competitive odds on their favourite sports and who prefer to keep things simple. The odds aren’t always the best here, but you can at least Kwiff them (boost them).

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.4/5

As a UK customer, you’re entitled to a £30 surprise bet if you place a £10 first bet. The surprise element is that Kwiff chooses the markets and odds for you. While some bettors won’t like this unusual way of doing things, others might prefer it.

However, it’s worth mentioning that this bet is also “Kwiffed,” which means you’ll benefit from boosted odds.

You (and a mate) will get more surprise bets each time you refer someone to the site, while more bonus bets are awaiting you if you join the Kwiff Sports Club.

There are plenty of horse race betting promos up for grabs here, too, including money back if your horse comes second to the favourite.

Payment Methods: 4.5/5

Kwiff is a no-fee online betting site, and you can make deposits via VISA, MasterCard and PayPal.

Kwiff also recently added Trustly, which they claim is now the fastest way of making deposits and withdrawals at this sportsbook.

The minimum deposit is just £5, but you can also set your own deposit limits. Withdrawals are usually processed within 2-8 hours.

Extra Features: 4.4/5

Along with the Kwiffed bet, you can supercharge your cash out’s at Kwiff. This is an excellent way of making an early cash out even more tempting.

An Acca Shield is on offer here as well, which requires you to add a minimum of 4 selections to your acca in order to insure it.

And if you’re ever stuck for a bet idea, Kwiff shows you the most recent bets that other bettors have Kwiffed.

>> Place a £10 bet and get a £30 Surprise Bet at Kwiff

Best Sites for Sports Betting Online in the UK - Runners-Up:

888 Sport

Luckster

ZetBet

BetTarget

How We Chose the Best Betting Sites in the UK: Ranking Methodology

Sports Betting Markets and Odds

All the betting sites in this review guide excel when it comes to the number of sports they let you bet on, as well as their extensive coverage of various leagues and tournaments.

Their odds are generous, and you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to the different available markets.

Bonuses and Promotions

We made sure to add UK betting sites that treat their customers to regular offers. This means you'll be able to enjoy bumper deposit bonuses, cashback promotions, reload bonuses and more.

Payment Methods

Key to an enjoyable online betting experience is being able to easily fund your account and process a withdrawal using a banking option that you trust.

This is why we added online betting sites that accept tried and trusted payment methods that UK players will know.

Extra Features

Lastly, we added betting sites in the UK that enhance the online betting experience with useful extras, such as early cashout features, Bet Builders and round-the-clock support.

Why Is LuckLand the Best for Sports Betting Online in the UK?

There are many reasons why we chose LuckLand as the UK’s best online betting site. In case you’ve missed our coverage, here’s a brief reminder:

Huge Market Coverage: You can choose from hundreds of bets on all the top sports every day at LuckLand, with the average football match alone offering more than 300 markets. If you're the kind of bettor who prefers to find value hidden among the various betting markets, LuckLand could be for you.

Best Odds: Out of all the UK online bookmakers, LuckLand has a reputation for offering industry-best odds on the likes of football, horse racing betting, rugby and more. Whether you want to bet on the match winner, over/under, or anything else, LuckLand lets you maximise your potential profits.

Regular Offers: LuckLand always keeps you in the loop via SMS about their latest offers, which come thick and fast. They include weekday and weekend reload bonuses, bonus spins and cashback promos.

Wide Range of High-Quality Features: LuckLand makes it easy for you to cash out your bet, either for a profit or to at least take the edge off your losses. You can also build your own wagers however you like with their excellent Bet Builder tool.

Why Should I Bet on Sports Online in the UK?

It’s time to ditch the retail bookmakers. If you’re wondering why you need to be betting online, here are a couple of compelling reasons:

It's Safe to Do

Now that there are more licensed and legit betting sites in the UK than ever before, placing your bets online has never been safer.

It's Easy to Do

All the best betting sites have made it easier than ever for you to create an account, make a deposit and start betting.

What's more, you can bet on a desktop or on your mobile device, wherever you are.

You'll Always Get the Best Odds Guaranteed

By signing up to various sports betting sites UK, you can compare and contrast their odds anytime you want to place a real money bet. This will guarantee that you'll always have at least the opportunity of placing your bets at the best price available that day.

Lots of Bonuses, Such as Cashback

Sports betting UK online gives you a chance to boost your bankroll with regular offers and get cashback on your losses, which is something you can never do at brick-and-mortar bookies.

Is Betting on Sports Online in the UK Safe?

Betting online on sports in the UK is perfectly safe as long as you join reputable online bookmakers that are licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission.

If you do this, you will be placing your bets at bookies that are constantly monitored for fairness. This ensures that you'll always receive your winnings and that you won't be at the mercy of rogue online bookmakers who could — in theory — just disappear.

How Can I Tell if an Online Bookie is Legit?

The easiest way to tell if an online betting site is legit is by looking at its licensing situation. If an online betting site is licensed and regulated by the UK Gambling Commission, it is 100% legit.

You can find this information on a betting site's homepage.

To further test the credentials of a betting site, it's a good idea to read existing customer reviews. The more positive customer reviews there are — both old and new — the more you can be sure that a certain online bookmaker is on a different level.

Can I Wager Real Money on Sports in the UK?

Yes, you can wager real money on sports in the UK, as long as you are over the age of 18.

All you have to do is find a legit, real money betting site like LuckLand, open an online betting account, make a first deposit and then check the markets.

Once you've picked out a bet, just enter a stake and press "place bet."

You can wager on all pro sports, including football, tennis, cricket, rugby, darts, golf, snooker and horse racing.

What Are the Most Popular Sports to Bet on in the UK?

Without a doubt, the most popular sport to bet on in the UK is football, which is the national sport.

UK bettors wager on the English leagues, including the Premier League and the Championship, as well as the major leagues abroad, such as La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

Other sports that are popular with UK bettors include horse racing betting, greyhound racing, rugby league and union, darts, snooker and tennis. You can bet on all these sports and more at all the best betting sites.

Guide to Online Sports Betting in the UK – FAQ

Is Betting On Sports Online Legal in the UK?

Yes, betting on sports online in the UK is legal. The law is that you must be over 18 to join an online betting site.

Other than that, you're free to place bets for real money on all the top sports.

What Payment Methods are Available at UK Betting Sites?

You’ll find plenty of payment methods available at UK betting sites.

UK online bookmakers accept debit cards like VISA and MasterCard, alongside Apple Pay, Trustly and a range of eWallets like PayPal, Skrill and Neteller. Bank transfer is sometimes available, too.

And while exact payment methods vary depending on the bookie, all the best online bookmakers accept debit cards.

Credit cards and cryptocurrencies, however, are not available at betting sites UK.

How Old Do You Have to Be to Bet on Sports in the UK?

You must be 18 years or older to bet on sports in the UK. All betting sites will ask for your date of birth before you can open an account with them, while some will ask for further documentation/ID that proves your age.

Unless you provide the documentation the site asked for, you might find that, while you can bet on sports at betting sites, you won't be able to withdraw your winnings.

Which Online Bookmaker Has the Best Sports Betting App in the UK?

LuckLand is the best UK betting site that has the best betting app.

It can be downloaded and installed for free on your iOS or Android device, and you can use it to bet on 15+ sports, grab deposit bonuses and easily make a deposit.

You can also enjoy over 800 casino games on the app and enter competitions for prizes.

Which UK Online Gambling Site Has the Best Odds?

LuckLand and Grosvenor Sport are standout UK sports betting sites with the best odds on sports like football, rugby league, snooker and horse racing.

You'll find generous odds on the moneyline and the totals, as well as markets that are specific to each sport.

You can also boost your odds at these betting sites for more potential profit.

Is Single-Game Wagering Available in the UK?

Yes, single-game wagering is available in the UK at all the top betting websites and has been for years.

You can try single-game wagering on a wide range of sports, such as football, rugby, and cricket.

As an alternative, you can also try your luck with accumulators, which is where you add more than 3 selections to the same bet.

Comparison of the Best UK Betting Websites

LuckLand: This is undoubtedly the number one UK betting site. Choose from hundreds of markets on all the top games and enjoy generous odds. Over 20 sports are covered, with LuckLand going deep with their coverage of worldwide leagues and competitions. Finally, you’ll enjoy regular promos and a straightforward withdrawal process. Join today to get a £10 bonus bet. Full T&Cs apply.

Grosvenor Sport: Head to Grosvenor Sport, a hugely established UK betting site with a high trust rating, if you love placing in-play wagers. Once you sign up, you’ll be able to double the odds of your first bet. Full T&Cs apply.

Mr Play Sport: This is the home of the PlayBoost feature, which boosts your acca’s by as much as 77%. Competitive odds, an excellent bet builder tool and early cashout are also available. Finally, Mr Play offers 300+ markets on some sporting events each day. Sign up, bet £10, and get £10. Full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: This UK sports betting site and casino offers 10% cashback each week for all players. Plus, you can look forward to reliable withdrawals, boosted odds, and weekly specials, with a wide range of futures bets available. There’s also a superb 100% up to £100 sign-up bonus at All British Casino. Full T&Cs apply.

Kwiff: Last but not least is Kwiff, which lets you boost your odds ("Kwiff" them) anytime you bet. Surprise bonus bets are on offer anytime you recommend a friend. Other highlights include a mobile-first web design, which also works superbly on desktop, and a supercharged cashout feature. Bet £10, get a £30 surprise bet at Kwiff once you sign up. Full T&Cs apply.

How to Get Started with Sports Betting Online in the UK

Here’s how you can quickly join a UK online bookmaker and start placing wagers online.

We’ll use LuckLand, our top-ranked site, as an example, but the steps apply to most of the other UK betting sites.

1. Head to the Site

Click this link to go to the LuckLand homepage.

Locate the green "JOIN" button at the top right of the homepage and click it.

2. Complete the First Form

A form should pop up on your screen.

You'll need to enter an email address and create a username and password.

3. Complete the Second Form

You'll be taken to a second and final form.

This one has 10 required fields, including your full name and home address.

4. Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Tick the box at the end of the form to confirm you accept the T&Cs.

Click "SUBMIT" for LuckLand to launch your account.

Make a deposit and start betting on sports in the UK

Tips & Tricks for UK Online Sports Bettors

Join Multiple Betting Websites

There are lots of established betting sites in the UK, as well as some awesome new betting sites. It's well worth joining a few different ones so that you can always be sure that you're placing your bets at the best possible odds.

This is because all online betting sites offer different odds for each market. By joining various sites, you can shop around for the best price that day.

Claim the Deposit Bonuses

All the best online betting sites in the UK offer new customers a deposit bonus to get started. To claim this offer, you usually need to place a qualifying bet before your account will automatically be credited with a bonus bet.

Bonus bets can be placed on any sport, and they give you an immediate chance to boost your bankroll!

Have a Strategy

If you plan on betting for more than just a bit of fun, having a betting strategy will help you.

A betting strategy could be anything, from betting on a particular market to placing system bets or even trying matched betting.

Or, you might stick to odds-on bets at really short odds that win more often than they lose.

Over time, you can refine your strategy so that you understand it more until it works in your favour.

Stick to Sports You Know

All the best betting sites let you bet on a range of sports, and sometimes, it can be tempting to take a punt on a random sport "just for fun" or because the odds look great.

Betting on random sports rarely works because sports betting requires sound knowledge of the sports we're wagering on.

So stick to the sports you know and spend time developing your knowledge and understanding of the different leagues, players and teams.

Try Live Betting

Live betting is available at all the top online betting sites, and it can sometimes be more profitable than pre-match betting. This is because the game has already started, giving you an indication of where the markets are going — and where the game itself might be heading.

In-play betting can be done on all sports, including football, tennis and rugby union, with nearly all the same pre-match markets available, such as the match result and the totals.

Take Advantage of the Cashout Feature

Online bookies let you cashout your bet before a bet settles.

For example, if you've placed a five-fold acca and the first four legs have won, you could cash out before the outcome of the fifth and final leg is decided.

A cashout can be used tactically, as in the case of when your bet is already in profit, and it can also be used to minimise a loss. For instance, if you've bet on over 0.5 first-half goals in a football match and after 30 minutes there's still no goal, you could cash out your bet if you're starting to get nervous and don't want to lose all your stake.

Don't Bet Emotionally

The easiest way to go bust when betting is to bet emotionally. In other words, betting when you're angry or in a low mood.

Betting emotionally also leads to chasing, which is when we keep betting irrationally in an effort to recoup what we've lost.

If you know that your emotions are running high, take a break from betting and wait until you're able to think (and bet) with a clearer head.

Ready to Get Started with Online Sports Betting in the UK?

UK customers have at least 9 top-rated online bookies to choose from, thanks in part to our experts. All the ones in this review guide stand out for their odds, their range of betting markets, as well as their regular offers.

LuckLand is the top pick overall, and you'll bag a £10 bonus bet when you sign up and place an initial £10 first bet.

Whatever you decide to do, please remember to have fun and always gamble responsibly.

