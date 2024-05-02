More Skate Details Revealed in Episode 5 of The Board Room

EA first announced the return of Skate in 2022 after the series had been dormant for many years. Since then, four episodes of The Board Room have highlighted key details of what to expect from the game and walked us through the development process.

The last episode of The Board Room was eight months ago, so this latest update is very welcome for fans who can’t wait to return to the series desperate for new information. Having checked out the most recent video teasing the game, here’s everything we learned.

Character Customization, Cosmetics & More in Skate

Credit: EA

The most important thing from this video is that the game is still coming—hopefully soon, but we will have to wait and see—and we’ve now been offered a look at how much personalization is on offer. You can change everything from your height and shape to what you’re wearing.

There are plenty of clothing options on offer, and you can make your character look as fly as you see fit, hopefully only equipping wavey garms so you can skate in style. What elevates the game is the genuine brands that are on show, making everything feel more realistic. So if you want to be seen skating in Vans, you can. The brands included are:

Vans

Chocolate

Dime

Girl

Judging from the wording, there is a chance more brands may be included before the game’s release. The cosmetics will be earned through different rewards and purchased from the stores dotted around San Vansterdam, so you can make your style your own.

Most importantly, this video is just the beginning as new cosmetic items and clothes will be added after launch, on top of events and gameplay opportunities - we’re sure we’ll see more about this closer to release.

We can’t wait for Skate; it feels like it has been too long since we last got to play an amazing skateboarding game. Let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to the return of this storied series.