04 Mar 2024 9:15 PM +00:00

Rocket League Season 14 is just around the corner, and all the content this new season is going to introduce has been revealed! Season 14 theme is underwater, and it introduces a new AquaDome arena.

As usual, this new season also brings a new Rocket Pass and provides players with a chance to earn many rewards. Despite that, the Rocket League community isn't very happy with Season 14.

The Rocket League Season 14 goes live on Wednesday, 6 March. As mentioned above, it will introduce a new Rocket Pass that includes a plethora of rewards.

Season 14 Rocket Pass

The Season 14 Rocket Pass has 70 tiers and offers a plethora of "aquatic-themed" rewards, such as the Admiral Car Body, Fishscale Paint Finish, and the Cool Captain Title.

This season also includes other rewards, like unique titles, goal explosions, new player anthems and many others.

Similar to what happened in previous seasons, the Rocket Pass will have a free and premium tier. This means some of these rewards will be behind a paywall, which isn't a surprise.

New tournament rewards

Rocket League Season 14 also brings new tournament rewards, and they are all focused on one word, lasers. We will have a Laser beam Boost, a brand-new laser goal explosion celebration, and even a laser trail.

A new AquaDome arena

Rocket League Season 14 is introducing the AquaDome Salty Shallows, which despite having the same name as the AquaDome arena has a different look.

This new arena is located underwater and its field is covered in grass, which is the biggest difference when compared to the original AquaDome. Despite that, it's another new arena that is added to the game, which is always good to see.

The Rocket League community isn't happy

Season 14 might bring a lot of content to the game, but the Rocket League community isn't exactly thrilled about it. Most players share the feeling that this is just recycled content, with some saying the AquaDome Salty Shallows is just the Aquadome with grass.

The community is disappointed and sad with the Season 14 content, and some fans go as far as accusing the developers of lack of effort. Many fans had high hopes for Season 14, and it's safe to say they were let down.

Even Rocket League pro players and content creators aren't happy with the Season 14 content, with coach and content creator Virge, the RLCS Season 9 Europe winner, even saying:

"Yesss can’t wait to play the same hitboxes on the same maps!! New season HYPE!!"

It seems the downward trajectory of Rocket League continues, and unfortunately, we don't see a light at the end of the tunnel.

