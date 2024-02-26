Rocket League Season 13 Rewards Introduces Beat-Synced Decals

The Rocket League Season 13 Competitive rewards are here, and the community is buzzing with excitement for the shiny new Beat-Synced Decals.
These Decals react to the music playing in-game, so crank it up and enjoy! After recent controversies, many are calling this a "welcome addition" to the game, and remark that these are one of the “coolest rewards yet”.
Season 13 Competitive Rewards are here!
Aside from the much-anticipated Beat-Synced Decals, Season 13 Rewards will also grant Titles for players that have achieved the Grand Champion and Supersonic Legend Rank.
A quick reminder for those unfamiliar with Season Rewards: Make sure you complete your ten placement matches to be placed in a rank, and then achieve the corresponding Season Reward Level at that rank.
You can find below the complete Rocket League Season 13 Competitive Rewards breakdown:
Season 13 rewards
- Bronze I or higher: S13 – Bronze Beat-Synced Decal
- Silver I or higher: S13 – Silver Beat-Synced Decal + lower rewards
- Gold I or higher: S13 – Gold Beat-Synced Decal + lower rewards
- Platinum I or higher: S13 – Platinum Beat-Synced Decal + lower rewards
- Diamond I or higher: S13 – Diamond Beat-Synced Decal + lower rewards
- Champion I or higher: S13 – Champion Beat-Synced Decal + lower rewards
- Grand Champion I: S13 – Grand Champion Beat-Synced Decal + lower rewards
- Supersonic Legend: S13 – Supersonic Legend Beat-Synced Decal + lower rewards
Grand Champion title rewards
- Competitive Grand Champion: "S13 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text
- Rumble Grand Champion: "S13 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text
- Hoops Grand Champion: "S13 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text
- Snow Day Grand Champion: "S13 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text
Supersonic Legend title rewards
- Competitive Supersonic Legend: "S13 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S13 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S13 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text
- Snow Day Supersonic Legend: "S13 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text
When does Season 13 end?
There's still time to climb the ranks and earn the dazzling new Beat-Synced Decals! Rocket League Season 13 concludes on 6 March at 7 am PST | 3 pm GMT.
