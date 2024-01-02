50% Off NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition On Xbox

Take to the court for less...

As the festive season winds down, it's understandable that it can be a bit tough for many of us. But fear not! January brings with it a silver lining in the form of sales, and among those, there are fantastic deals on some top sports games like the NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition for Xbox. So, while the holiday cheer might be fading, the excitement of scoring great deals is just getting started!

Amazon has cut the price of this top-of-the-range game to just $50, giving you a saving of $49.99 if you decide to purchase. That's basically 50% off, and it means the game is less than the Standard Edition's retail price right now.

click to enlarge Credit: 2K

What does this edition include? Well, alongside the full game, you get 100K VC, 15K MyTEAM Points, 2K24 MyTEAM 5-Player Option Pack Box, 10 Box MyTEAM Promo Packs, and a Sapphire Kobe Bryant Card. You'll also receive one Diamond Shoe Card and Ruby Coach Pack, 2-hour Double XP Coin for MyCAREER, 2-hour Double XP Coin for MyTEAM, 10 of six different types of MyCAREER Skill Boosts, 10 of three different types of Gatorade Boosts, three Kobe Bryant T-Shirts, one Sabrina Ionescu T-Shirt, a 2K24 Backpack, a 2K24 Electric Skateboard, and 2K24 Arm Sleeves.

Put simply, you get a lot of in-game loot at an inexpensive price. The game also features cross-play, so you can jump online with your friends and battle it out on the court, regardless of their platform.

It's arguably the best basketball game on the market, so make sure you act fast to take advantage of this great deal.

Check out our list of the best sports game deals to explore more, and stay tuned for future one-off deals on everything sport and fitness right here.

For more articles like this, take a look at our RealKit, Deals, and Affiliates pages.