[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES

PES 2021 Ratings: Seven Best Central Midfielders (DMF, CMF, AMF) – De Bruyne, Casemiro, Kroos & more

Dominating the ball is vital on the new game, but who are your best options in the middle of the park?

Michael Wicherek by Michael Wicherek Sep 17, 2020
sergio busquets pes 2021 centre mids

Kevin De Bruyne is an obvious candidate, but who are the other top midfielders on the game?

Check out the best seven central midfielders PES 2021 has to offer below.

Contents hide
1 Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 92)
2 Casemiro (OVR 89)
3 Toni Kroos (OVR 88)
4 Thiago (OVR 88)
5 N’Golo Kante (OVR 88)
6 Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)
7 Sergio Busquets (OVR 88)

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 92)

K DE BRUYNE

Just like on FIFA 21, Kevin De Bruyne is the best central midfielder on PES 2021.

With a huge 92 rating, KDB can do it all in the middle of the park.

Casemiro (OVR 89)

CASEMIRO 1

Brazilian enforcer Casemiro is next on the list.

BUY NOW: PES 2021 Season Update on Amazon

The Real Madrid star is the highest rated defensive midfielder on the game and will provide excellent cover in front of your back line.

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

T KROOS

A pass master, Toni Kroos is as classy as they come.

Equipped with his famous Adipures, Kroos has been one of the top midfielders in the world for most of his career.

Thiago (OVR 88)

THIAGO 1

Is Thiago on his way to Liverpool?

Wherever he ends up, Thiago is one of PES 2021’s top midfielders with a huge 88 rating. This is three higher than his 85 OVR on FIFA 21!

N’Golo Kante (OVR 88)

N KANTÉ

Does N’Golo Kante ever get tired?

READ MORE: PES 2021 Licences

The French World Cup winner covers every inch of the pitch each game and will certainly strengthen your midfield with his 88 rating.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)

J KIMMICH

One of the newer additions to the top midfielders in the game.

Bayern star Joshua Kimmich has continued his rise to the top and now boasts an 88 rating on PES 2021!

Sergio Busquets (OVR 88)

BUSQUETS

Sergio Busquets formed part of arguably the greatest midfielder three in the history of the game.

Alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Busquets won it all. With an 88 rating on PES 2021, the 32-year-old still possesses the quality to dominate.

READ MORE: PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE – Full Breakdown

Michael Wicherek

Written by Michael Wicherek

First console: PlayStation 2 / Favourite Game: Modern Warfare 2 / Currently Playing: FIFA 20

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon