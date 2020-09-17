PES 2021 Ratings: Seven Best Central Midfielders (DMF, CMF, AMF) – De Bruyne, Casemiro, Kroos & more

Dominating the ball is vital on the new game, but who are your best options in the middle of the park?

Kevin De Bruyne is an obvious candidate, but who are the other top midfielders on the game?

Check out the best seven central midfielders PES 2021 has to offer below.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 92)

Just like on FIFA 21, Kevin De Bruyne is the best central midfielder on PES 2021.

With a huge 92 rating, KDB can do it all in the middle of the park.

Casemiro (OVR 89)

Brazilian enforcer Casemiro is next on the list.

The Real Madrid star is the highest rated defensive midfielder on the game and will provide excellent cover in front of your back line.

Toni Kroos (OVR 88)

A pass master, Toni Kroos is as classy as they come.

Equipped with his famous Adipures, Kroos has been one of the top midfielders in the world for most of his career.

Thiago (OVR 88)

Is Thiago on his way to Liverpool?

Wherever he ends up, Thiago is one of PES 2021’s top midfielders with a huge 88 rating. This is three higher than his 85 OVR on FIFA 21!

N’Golo Kante (OVR 88)

Does N’Golo Kante ever get tired?

The French World Cup winner covers every inch of the pitch each game and will certainly strengthen your midfield with his 88 rating.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)

One of the newer additions to the top midfielders in the game.

Bayern star Joshua Kimmich has continued his rise to the top and now boasts an 88 rating on PES 2021!

Sergio Busquets (OVR 88)

Sergio Busquets formed part of arguably the greatest midfielder three in the history of the game.

Alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Busquets won it all. With an 88 rating on PES 2021, the 32-year-old still possesses the quality to dominate.

