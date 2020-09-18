PES 2021 Master League: Seven Best Wonderkids to Sign – Hudson-Odoi, David, Camavinga & more

Whether you are looking for a quick profit or bargain buy, then look no further than our list of future stars.

Signing wonderkids is a great way to do business on PES 2021 Master League. They can become stars of your team for years to come, or you can sell them on for a massive profit!

All the players on the list are 21 years old or younger, and have the potential to become the best players on the game.

Callum Hudson-Odoi (OVR 79 – POT 92)

Age: 20

Position: LWF

Club: Chelsea

Country: England

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi is still set to be one of Europe’s biggest talents.

It feels like we are yet to see the best of him in his short career to date, but on PES 2021 he is destined for the top with his 92 potential.

Jonathan David (OVR 79 – POT 92)

Age: 20

Position: AMF

Club: Lille

Country: Canada

A summer move could propel Jonathan David into the spotlight.

After plying his trade in the Belgian league, David now has the platform in Ligue 1 to really showcase his talents. A 92 potential show how highly he is rated in certain circles.

Ozan Kabak (OVR 79 – POT 92)

Age: 20

Position: CB

Club: Schalke

Country: Turkey

Just 20 years old, Ozan Kabak already boasts 41 Bundesliga appearances, including six goals!

The Turkish centre back is sure to be one of the top stars in years to come, and his 92 potential makes him a worthwhile investment on PES 2021 Master League.

Eduardo Camavinga (OVR 77 – POT 92)

Age: 18

Position: CMF

Club: Rennes

Country: France

The youngest player to represent the French national team since 1914!

Eduardo Camavinga is a future star and already has a goal and an assist in Ligue 1 this season. A 92 potential makes him one of the hottest prospects on PES 2021.

Myron Boadu (OVR 77 – POT 91)

Age: 19

Position: CF

Club: AZ

Country: Netherlands

Still just a teenage, Myron Boadu’s goals record is impressive with 17 in 33 Eredivisie games.

The AZ striker is hot property and you should move quick to snap him up on Master League.

Bukayo Saka (OVR 77 – POT 91)

Age: 19

Position: LMF

Club: Arsenal

Country: England

Arsenal academy product Bukayo Saka enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2019/20.

Having assisted 11 goals in all competitions, Saka’s potential on PES 2021 is a massive 91!

Rayan Cherki (OVR 72 – POT 91)

Age: 17

Position: AMF

Club: Lyon

Country: France

Rayan Cherki hit the headlines last season with two goals and two assists in a French Cup match against Nantes aged just 16.

There is a lot of expectation on his young shoulders, but he is certainly a wonderkid on PES 2021 with 91 potential.

