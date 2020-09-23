PES 2021 Controls: How to perform the best skill moves for PS4 and Xbox One

Sometimes it needs a bit of magic to break down the opposition defence, so make sure you know how!

The PES 2021 Season Update is out now, so make sure you know how to perform the best skill moves!

Whether its playing online or just against your mates, these are the tricks you need to know.

Body Feints

Skill PS4 Xbox One Gambetta Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately Quick body feint Flick L ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately Flick L ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately

Body feints should be used to gain half a yard on your opponent.

GOAT! Lionel Messi is the king of the body feint

If you don’t have the pace to get round your defender, drop a shoulder, burst forward in the opposite direction, and either get a shot or pass away.

The Gambetta is named after the former Uruguay footballer Schubert Gambetta, where the attacker moves the ball one way, drops a shoulder and knocks the ball back in the other direction past the defender.

Scissors Skills

Skill PS4 controls Xbox One controls Scissors feint Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately Step over Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately Multiple scissors feint Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately High speed scissors feint* Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately Flick R ↑ or ↓ + move L immediately

* Scissors feint player skill required

Scissors skills provide a more enhanced chance of direction than the body feints.

The scissors feint is just a more exaggerated version of the Gambetta, and if your player has the scissors feint player skill, he can also perform this at high speed to break through the defence.

For step overs, be sure to change direction after performing the move, otherwise you will make no progress.

Step on Skills

Skill PS4 controls Xbox One controls Draw & open Hold R ← + hold L ↓ or → Hold R ← + hold L ↓ or → Draw and close Hold R ← + hold L Hold R ← + hold L Draw and close* Hold R ← + hold L ↑ Hold R ← + hold L ↑ Scotch move** Hold R ← + L → or Hold R ← + L → or

* Cut behind & turn player skill required

** Scotch move player skill required

More technical are the step on skills. Here it’s all about sucking the defender in and then wriggling past them.

The draw & open, should be used to gain a yard on the outside of the defender, with the draw and close or scotch move allowing you to move inside.

READ MORE: Every single club in PES 2021

The scotch move requires a player skill, and it is named as a reference to hop-scotch, with one leg moving beneath the other.

For a more advanced version of the draw and close, you will also need the cut behind & turn player skill.

Flip Flap

Skill PS4 controls Xbox One controls Out & in Hold R ↓ + hold L Hold R ↓ + hold L In & out Hold R ↑ + hold L Hold R ↑ + hold L Flip flap* Hold R ↓ + hold L Hold R ↓ + hold L Reverse flip flap* Hold R ↑ + hold L Hold R ↑ + hold L

* Flip flap player skill required

The flip flap or elastico has strong Brazilian connections with the likes of Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar performing the trick with ease.

FLAIR! Marcus Rashford loves a flip flap

Simply, it knocks the ball one way then the other with one foot, but with the ‘elastic’ foot performing the skill very quickly.

For the advanced, quicker and more productive versions of the move you will need the flip flap player skill.

Roulette

Skill PS4 controls Xbox One controls Marseille turn Hold R → + hold L anywhere → Hold R → + hold L anywhere →

The Marseille turn, Maradona turn, or roulette is one of the most classic skills there is.

Zinedine Zidane loved to get this one out, sucking the defender in with the ball, dragging it back and then spinning round the defender with the other foot.

Turning Skills

Skill PS4 controls Xbox One controls Double touch Hold R ↓ or ↑ + hold L in any direction Hold R ↓ or ↑ + hold L in any direction Cross over turn Hold R → + hold L anywhere between ↑ and ↓ Hold R → + hold L anywhere between ↑ and ↓

The double touch is a more direct version of the Gambetta, with the attacker shifting the ball from one foot to the other to just slightly get the ball past the defender.

As for the cross over turn, this shifts the ball on to the other foot, but then knocks it underneath the other leg.

READ MORE: All the stadiums on PES 2021

This is more equipped for holding the ball up then trying to get past your opponent.

Sombrero Feints

Skill PS4 controls Xbox One controls Sombrero (ball must be off ground) Hold R3 + hold L in any direction Click + hold R stick + hold L in any direction Crescent turn* (ball must be off ground) Hold R3 + hold L in any direction Click + hold R stick + hold L in any direction Boomerang trap* Hold R3 + hold L towards opponent Click + hold R stick + hold L towards opponent Rainbow flick Click R3 twice Click R stick twice

*Sombrero skill required

Sombrero feints are the true Brazilian moves.

The normal sombrero takes ball in the air and touches it on, with the crescent turn taking the ball with your back to the defender and then over his head.

SPEED! Little tricks and skills can help you create space

As for the boomerang trap, this is when you take the ball first time, and the ball spins back towards you.

The rainbow flick is surprisingly easy to perform on the game, and can be ultra-effective if you time it right, producing a flick over the top with your heels.

Kick Feints

Skill PS4 controls Xbox One controls Kick feint ▢ or O then X X or B then A Cut behind ▢ or Othen X + L in any direction X or B then A + L in any direction

Kick feints should be what you use the most, but make sure you are shifting the defender before you unleash the dummy, and be careful not to cut back inside towards him.

READ MORE: PES 2021 Controls: Complete Guide