BREAKING* PES 2020 Player Faces: Haaland, Henderson among 50 coming in Data Pack 4.0

Data Pack 4.0 arrives in PES 2020 this week and with it a load of new changes.

To build up the hype around the new update, 50 new player faces have been confirmed – with Konami starting to tease some of the players arriving in the iconic game.

Keep reading to have a look at what they’ll look like!

New Player faces

Four English footballers will have new player faces as part of Data Pack 4.0.

Wayne Rooney

This man needs no introduction. After a year and a half of exceptional performances in the MLS, the English legend moved back to England, bringing his talent to Championship side, Derby.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about PES 2021

Rooney already has two goals and two assists in six appearances for the Midlands side, but is anyone really that surprised?

Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson’s face update is long overdue. The goalkeeper has been on fire for newly promoted side, Sheffield, having only conceded 21 goals in 24 games.

The blades have excelled in the top division, sitting fifth in the Premier League, and they owe a lot of their success to Henderson.

Wesley

The third face update goes to Aston Villa’s young striker, Wesley. The Brazilian has had a decent start to Premier League life since joining Villa in summer 2019, with five goals in 21 appearances.

At just 23-years-old, keep an eye on this guy.

Valentino Lazaro

Newcastle’s latest signing, Valentino Lazaro, features as the final face update in Data Pack 4.0.

The young midfielder didn’t get too much game time for Inter in the first half of the season, so his loan move to Newcastle seems like a good decision.

Erling Haaland

The player of the moment – Erling Braut Haaland signed for Borussia Dortmund for just £17 million in January.

With BVB not on Pro Evo, you will only be able to play with the 19-year-old with the Norweigan national team or look to pick him up on MasterLeague or MyClub.

Koch

A recent breakthrough into the German national team, Robin Koch could be Die Mannschaft‘s next top defender, aged just 23,

The Freiburg man is another who won’t appear in club colours in PES 2020.

Niklas Stark

A third player based in Germany, Hertha Berlin defender Niklas Stark.

The centre back made his debut for the German national team back in November, can could become a serious part of their squad at the Euros in the summer.

Jonathan Ikone

Over in France, Jonathan Ikone is a key figure for Europe chasing Lille.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals and grabbed six assists this season, with the attacking midfielder earning four France caps this season.

Joachim Andersen

A second player from Ligue 1, Danish centre back Joachim Andersen joined up with Lyon from Sampdoria last summer.

The 23-year-old made his debut for Denmark in October and will be looking to secure a spot in their squad for the Euros this summer- with all three group games in Copenhagen.

Takfeusa Kubo

On loan from Real Madrid, this looks to the breakthrough campaign for winger Tafekusa Kubo at PES 2020 partner club Mallorca.

The Japanese international has played 20 games so far this term, scoring once and chipping in with two assists.

Andrada

It doesn’t stop there, with PES going as far out as Argentina to add the player face of goalkeeper Andrada.

The 29-year-old picked up his first cap for Los Rojiblancos this year, having become Boca Juniors first-choice goalkeeper last season.

Georgi Dzhikiya

Russian international Georgi Dzhikiya plies his trade for Spartak Moscow, and aged 26, is becoming a quality player.

READ MORE: PES 2020 announce new club partner

The Spartak captain scored his first international goal this season against Belgium, but club form hasn’t been so good, with Spartak just three points above the relegation spots.

Douglas Santos

A Brazil international, Douglas Santos is an underrated left back, having played for Udinese, Hamburg and now Zenit Saint Petersburg in Europe.

The 25-year-old has played 26 games this season, with Zenit top of the Russian Premier League by 10 points, and losing just twice.

Junior Moraes

A prolific striker, Junior Moraes has netted 43 goals in 64 games since arriving at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Brazilian-born, the 32-year-old now represents the Ukraine national team, making his debut in March 2019.

Viktor Tsyhankov

Another Ukraine international, Viktor Tsyankov looks to be one of the brightest sparks the country has had in a long time.

The 22-year-old has nine goals and eight assists for Zenit this season, linking him with a move to Premier League outfit Tottenham.

READ MORE: Every single club and national team on PES 2020