PES 2020: Top 7 strikers in the game - Mbappe, Kane & more

When it comes to football, strikers reap all the rewards - the highest salaries, the biggest moments and the crowd's affections - and to be fair, without goals, you simply can't win.

If you're looking for the best forwards on PES 2020, then this is the article for you, as we list the seven best strikers (CF or SS) in the game. Read below to find which sharp-shooter tops this year’s list.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (OVR 94)

Age: 34

Club: Juventus

Country: Portugal

No surprises here. By Ronaldo’s standards, his first season at Juventus was a quiet one, scoring only 21 goals in Serie A. Of course, if those numbers were applied to any but him and Lionel Messi, the word “only” would not be applicable.

Unlike in FIFA 20, where he’s been downgraded to 93, he keeps his rating of 94 on PES, making him and Messi the joint-best players in the game.

READ MORE: RealOpinions: PES 2020 will sway even loyal FIFA players

2. Sergio Aguero (OVR 91)

Age: 31

Club: Manchester B (Manchester City)

Country: Argentina

Impossibly, Sergio Aguero seems to keep getting better, even after his 31st birthday. He scored 21 goals in the Premier League last year and having scored 170 total goals in England, he’s closing in on the most ever scored by a foreign player.

The Argentine won’t only be remembered for that magic last-gasp, title-winning goal but also as one of Manchester City’s finest ever players - if the the finest.

3. Luis Suarez (OVR 91)

Age: 32

Club: Barcelona

Country: Uruguay

One of football’s favourite pantomime villains gets a one-point boost to 91. It’s almost a shame that Suarez career has been mired in controversy for biting and such, considering he’s been one of the finest strikers of the last decade.

READ MORE: PES 2020 Ratings: 7 best Right Backs (RB) on the game – Walker, Cancelo & more

4. Harry Kane (OVR 90)

Age: 26

Club: Tottenham WB

Country: England

Harry Kane’s 2018/19 Premier League goal-scoring numbers were down from the season before (17 compared to 30), but that can be put down to a series of injuries and a slightly deeper role in Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side.

When fully fit, he’s one of the most consistently outstanding strikers in the world and one of the deadliest in front of goal.

5. Robert Lewandowski (OVR 90)

Age: 31

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Poland

Robert Lewandowski’s 2018/19 goal-scoring numbers were also short on the previous campaign (22 goals compared to 29), but he’s still Bayern’s Mr Reliable, especially in an attack that’s lacking some of its old identity.

READ MORE: How to download the PES 2020 Option File

The Pole is always unchallenged as the Bundesliga’s top scorer, and with Philippe Coutinho now in Munich to provide the side with some creative spark, you’d be a fool to bet against him this season.

6. Kylian Mbappe (OVR 90)

Age: 20

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Kylian Mbappe is the biggest riser on this year’s list, something that’s hard to argue with. Have we seen a young player with as much potential as the young Frenchman since Messi or Ronaldo? Maybe only teammate Neymar.

READ MORE: eFootball PES 2020 Review: Fun, free-flowing, smooth gameplay pushes FIFA 20 all the way

Mbappe justified the hype he created at the World Cup last season with 33 league goals in 29 games. It would be interesting to see how he would fare in a more competitive league, so it may only be a matter of time before a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona transpires.

7. Antoine Griezmann (OVR 90)

Age: 28

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Antoine Griezmann is clearly an indecisive man. He got several people’s backs up last summer by releasing a documentary announcing his decision to stay at Atletico Madrid rather than move to Barcelona.

12 months later, he moved to Barcelona. It’s worth watching how he performs in a team who play with more creative freedom, but where he’s not the primary attacking threat.

READ MORE: Top 7 centre backs on PES 2020 - Van Dijk, Chiellini & more