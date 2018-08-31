PES 2019: All the best hidden gems

All managers crave finding that needle in the haystack; a player no one has heard of but becomes something special. On PES 2019 Master League they are very difficult to find, with a lot of unlicensed and made-up teams giving you no idea where to start. RealSport is on hand to take you through the best hidden gems on the game.

What is a hidden gem?

These are players you may not be familiar with as they are all aged in their teens. They all have an OPR (overall points rating) of at least 74, and the potential to become useful talents on Master League. We have also marked their estimated development (DEV), which is their expected growth over the next three years. Be sure to play these youngsters as much as possible and regularly use them in training to maximise their potential.

Mason Mount (OPR 79 – DEV 83)

Age: 19Position: AMFClub: Derbyshire (Derby County)Country: EnglandValue: £11 million (Release fee: £14.7 million)Salary: £1.6 millionBest abilities: 84 swerve, 84 explosive power, 83 dribbling

On loan at Derby from Chelsea, Mason Mount may just be a few seasons away from an England call up. The attacking midfielder was on loan at Dutch outfit Vitesse Arnhem last year, bagging 13 goals and 10 assists and he has continued this form with Derby already, with four goals in his first seven games for the club.

On PES 2019, the 19-year-old has a release fee of £14.7 million, a really good price for his 79 OPR which should improve to at least 83. 84 swerve, 84 explosive power and 83 dribbling can be yours for a salary of £1.6 million.

P. Gurpegui (OPR 79 – DEV 81)

Age: 19Position: AMFClub: TargueralCountry: ArgentinaValue: £9.6 millionSalary: £1.1 millionBest abilities: 85 low pass, 84 ball control, 83 dribbling

The first of the fake players on PES 2019, P. Gurpegui was also the best hidden gem on last year’s game. The 19-year-old plays for fictional club Targueral in the PLA League as an attacking midfielder. Gurpegui should grow from 79 to at least 81 with useful starting abilities of 85 low pass, 84 ball control and 83 dribbling. He can be yours if you match his £10 million release fee and a salary of £1.1 million.

A. Bartual (OPR 79 – DEV 81)

Age: 18Position: CMFClub: EspionorteCountry: EcuadorValue: £10.4 million (Release fee: £14 million)Salary: £1.4 millionBest abilities: 85 ball winning, 85 ball control, 84 low pass

Another invented player, A. Bartual plays for Espionorte from Other Teams (Latin America). The 18-year-old Ecuadorian has skills of 85 ball winning, 85 ball control and 84 low pass, giving the central midfielder a 79 OPR. This can improve to 81 and more, which will cost £13 million and a salary of £1.4 million.

M. Teixeira (OPR 78 – DEV 81)

Age: 18Position: CMFClub: VlieergroomCountry: BrazilValue: £8.5 millionSalary: £900,000Best abilities: 82 place kicking, 82 dribbling, 82 ball control

M. Teixeira is an 18-year-old featuring for Vlieergroom in the PEA League. The Brazilian has a bright future with his 78 OPR able to grow to 81 within three years, and he currently holds abilities of 82 place kicking, 82 dribbling and 82 ball control. A fee of just over £10 million should land the central midfielder, with his salary just under £1 million a year.

P. Lucienbonnet (OPR 78 – DEV 80)

Age: 18Position: RBClub: PES UnitedCountry: CameroonValue: £7.6 millionSalary: £600,000Best abilities: 85 stamina, 81 place kicking, 79 lofted pass

Over at the suitably named PES United we find right back P. Lucienbonnet. The Cameroonian has an OPR of 78 which can improve to 80 over three seasons. His attributes of 85 stamina, 81 place kicking and 79 lofted pass will cost you £9 million with a salary of £600,000 a year.

G. Melino (OPR 78 – DEV 80)

Age: 19Position: AMF Club: GuidraenialeCountry: ColombiaValue: £8.6 millionSalary: £1 millionBest abilities: 80 kicking power, 80 speed, 80 physical contact

Another created player, Colombian G. Melino plies his trade for Guidraeniale from Other Teams (Latin America). Stats of 80 kicking power, 80 speed and 80 physical contact provide the 19-year-old with a 78 OPR, expected to grow to 80 in three years’ time. His release fee stands at £11.6 million with a salary of £1 million a year.

Boubacar Kamara (OPR 76 – DEV 81)

Age: 19Position: CB Club: MarseilleCountry: FranceValue: £9.8 million (Release fee: £10.6 million)Salary: £1.9 millionBest abilities: 84 jump, 81 ball winning, 79 explosive power

Back to the real players, with the young Boubacar Kamara of Marseille. The Frenchman featured 14 times for the Ligue 1 club last season as he looks to become a regular this year. He has 14 caps for France U19s, as he looks to follow the footsteps of superb French centre backs Marcel Desailly, Laurent Blanc, Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti.

The 19-year-old has a release fee of £10.6 million on Master League, with his salary currently £1.9 million a year. That will get you his 76 OPR which is expected to improve to 81 over three years, with his best abilities of 84 jump, 81 ball winning and 79 explosive power.

Abdulkadir Omur (OPR 76 – DEV 81)

Age: 19Position: RMF Club: TrabzonsporCountry: TurkeyValue: £7.6 millionSalary: £1.1 millionBest abilities: 90 unwavering balance, 84 dribbling, 83 speed

Abdulkadir Omur has already earned a call-up to the Turkey national team at the age of 19. The right midfielder was a regular for Trabzonspor last season, racking up 32 appearances with six assists and three goals. If and when he makes his bow for the national team, he will have played at every age group from U14 to senior team.

On PES 2019, Omur’s qualities of 90 unwavering balance, 84 dribbling and 83 speed give him a 76 OPR. This should rise to 81 in the next three years, so you should look to spend around £10 million on bringing him to your club with a salary of £1.1 million.

Paulinho (OPR 75 – DEV 79)

Age: 18Position: LWF Club: Bayer LeverkusenCountry: BrazilValue: £8.8 millionSalary: £1.7 millionBest abilities: 85 dribbling, 83 speed, 81 explosive power

Paulinho has just switched Brazil for Germany after becoming a regular at Vasco da Gama. Now at Bayer Leverkusen, the 18-year-old will look to learn and kick on with his career, following a period out with a broken arm last season. He has recently been promoted to the Brazil U20s side after scoring five times in 22 games for the U17s.

The left winger has abilities of 85 dribbling, 83 speed and 81 explosive power on the game, giving him a 75 OPR, which is expected to improve to 79 over three years. To sign him you will need close to £15 million, with a salary of £1.7 million.

Maximiliano Romero (OPR 74 – DEV 79)

Age: 19Position: CFClub: PSV EindhovenCountry: ArgentinaValue: £5.9 millionSalary: £900,000Best abilities: 83 explosive power, 81 speed, 79 dribbling

We finish in the Dutch Eredivisie with PSV striker Maximiliano Romero. The Argentine moved to Holland in January after showing promise in his homeland with Velez Sarsfield, but injury has thwarted him from making further progress at PSV.

The 19-year-old Romero’s 74 OPR holds stats of 83 explosive power, 81 speed and 79 dribbling. You can sign him up on the cheap by matching his £5.3 million release fee with a salary of £900,000 a year. The youngster should improve to 79 over three seasons.

