PES 2019: 5 things we want to see

(Photo credit: @officialpes)

Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 has made the jump on its football video game rival FIFA 19, by releasing this year’s PES a month before the EA Sports title.

PES 2019 will be released on August 30, 2018, while gamers will have to wait until September 28 to get their hands on FIFA 19. The PES 2019 demo will be available on August 8 for Xbox One, PS4 and Steam.