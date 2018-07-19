PES 2018 Master League: Best Right Backs

Full backs are one of most difficult positions to sign for in football. There are so few genuine, if any, world class right backs available at the minute, so you will need to hunt hard on PES 2018 Master League to discover a top defender to slot into your team. RealSport have found all the best ones on the game so you can choose which one is right for you.

Daniel Carvajal

Daniel Carvajal splits opinion, but his record of three Champions Leagues and a La Liga speaks for itself. The 25-year-old has proved in recent seasons he is good enough to start consistently for Real Madrid, but whether he is one of the best right backs in the world is still up for debate.

Carvajal’s abilities of 87 stamina, 84 ball winning and 83 speed will improve as his 84 OPR moves towards 86 in the next few seasons. To sign him you will need around £22 million with a salary of £4.4 million.

Dani Alves

Someone who has been at the top for some time now is Dani Alves. The Brazilian star has won trophies wherever he has been, but he is most remembered for his eight years at Barcelona where he lifted three Champions Leagues and six La Liga titles.

Now that Alves is 34, his 84 OPR should decrease to 82 in the next few seasons. He still holds abilities of 85 kicking power, 84 curve and 84 ball control, costing £23 million and a salary of £5 million.

Antonio Valencia

Antonio Valencia has found his form for Manchester United as a right back after a number of seasons as a conventional right winger. The 32-year-old captains United more often than not these days, and he will look to push the Red Devils back towards the title after five barren years at Old Trafford.

On PES 2018, Valencia has an 83 OPR consisting of 88 speed, 87 explosive power and 85 kicking power. His level will soon drop however, so that may dissuade you from making an £18 million move for him, with his salary £3.4 million.

Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin has had a tough time of it at Arsenal of late, but at the age of 22, he still has plenty of time to find his form. Back in 2016 he picked up three caps for Spain and was linked with a return to Barcelona, but he has stagnated. Could you be the man to reignite his career on Master League?

Bellerin has abilities of 97 explosive power, 95 speed and 84 stamina on PES 2018, which will cost around £17 million and a salary of £3.2 million. His 82 OPR should rise to 85 in the next few seasons.

Alessandro Florenzi

Alessandro Florenzi is a versatile player, being able to line up anywhere down the right flank. The Roma man is a useful player to have in your squad not only for that, but his clear ability that has enabled him to chalk up over 220 appearances for Roma.

90 stamina, 81 explosive power and 80 low pass give Florenzi an 83 OPR which should rise to 83 inside the next three seasons. To sign him, you are looking at a price of £17 million and a salary of £3.1 million.

Nathaniel Clyne

Nathaniel Clyne is a reliable right back in both attack and defence, which have seen him earn the number 2 slot at Liverpool and fight for an England starting place. The 26-year-old has had to work hard to make it to the upper echelons of English football having started with Crystal Palace when they were in the Championship, making over 300 appearances along the way.

An 82 OPR consists of 87 speed, 87 explosive power and 86 stamina for Clyne, which could still rise if he improves to 83. Just under £16 million and a salary of £2.7 million should get your man.

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker can feel himself hard done by to be so low down on this list, with the 27-year-old impressing for Tottenham Hotspur for some time. Now at Manchester City, he will be looking to rid his defensive lapses and show he's competent in both defence and attack, especially if he wants to be regarded as one of the finest in his position.

As for PES 2018, Walker’s 82 OPR consists of 94 speed, 88 explosive power and 86 stamina. Although his overall is on the decline, he is still worth the £17 million transfer fee and a salary of £3 million.

Juanfran

If you are looking for a more defensive right back, Juanfran is your man. The 32-year-old has been a rock for Atletico Madrid in the role since 2010 and winning two Europa League titles as well as a famous La Liga title.

On the game, you will need around £17 million to sign Juanfran, with his salary at £3.5 million. That will get you his 82 OPR, which although is on the decline, contains 85 speed, 84 stamina and 82 ball winning.

Lukasz Piszczek

Lukasz Piszczek has been a constant for Borussia Dortmund ever since they became a force once again, with the Pole almost reaching 300 appearances for the club. The right back gets a superb balance between going forward and doing his defensive duty, but at the age of 32, how much does he have left?

Abilities of 86 header, 82 speed and 82 stamina give Piszczek an 82 OPR, which should drop to around 78 over the next few campaigns. The defender will cost close to £16 million and a salary of £3 million.

Ricardo Pereira

Back from a loan spell at Nice in 2016-17, Ricardo Pereira will be looking to show his quality back at Porto. It’s amazing that he only has five Portuguese caps to his name despite being so highly regarded, but maybe he needs to move into a more competitive league to improve his reputation.

On PES 2018, Pereira has abilities of 84 speed, 83 curve and 82 body control. Those give him an OPR of 81, which could rise to 84 in three years’ time, costing around £15 million and a £2.4 million salary.

More Master League Right Backs