World Cup One to Watch: Giorgian De Arrascaeta

REUTERS/Andres Stapff

With reports of Monaco and Wolverhampton Wanderers chasing the Cruzeiro midfielder, it may not be long before a wider audience get to sample the delights of the 23-year-old's game.

Uruguay's number ten has turned heads over the past few seasons after his move from Defensor Sporting. However, still in his infancy on the international stage, we are expected to learn a lot about De Arrascaeta this summer in Russia.

The formall﻿y touted 'wonder-kid' is an attacking midfielder who is likely to prove an invaluable commodity in the support of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez at the finals.

Whether this be from a starting position or off the bench, the 13-caps that De Arrascaeta has earned have highlighted his potential stardom in the heart of the Uruguayan attack.