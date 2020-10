REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Different personalities can cope with the pressure of a World Cup in different ways.

For some, the hopes of a nation weigh heavy on their shoulders - restricting their performances. For others, the privilege of representing their nation on the biggest stage makes them feel ten feet tall.

The exuberance of youth can go a long way when the pressure is on. Here are the five fearless youngsters aiming to take the world by storm in Russia.