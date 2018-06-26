header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

News

26 Jun 2018

World Cup 2018: Serbia vs Brazil - Key Battles

World Cup 2018: Serbia vs Brazil - Key Battles

The defining fixture of Group E pits finesse against power as we look at three of the many interesting match-ups which will determine it’s outcome.

Jump To

Reuters/MAX ROSSI

Expected to Samba their way into the latter stages, Brazil have muted pre-tournament predictions with two stilted displays.

Serbia and Switzerland were widely thought of as the bridesmaids in Group E, however, a dramatic finale could see both sides progress at the Selecao's expense.

But while Brazil may not have purred through the opening stages of this World Cup, neither have they provided genuine cause for concern. Serbia still enters this match as underdogs and Tite’s men are widely predicted to overcome their teething problems.

Amid this anticipation, Serbia will look to produce a surprise knockout. With an us-against-the-world mentality being fostered by Mladen Krstajić, his players can be expected to be highly motivated for this encounter. 

Below, we look at three key battles which could help them overcome the odds and deliver a seismic shock to the watching world.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy