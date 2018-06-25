World Cup 2018: Denmark vs France - Key Battles

Reuters/GLEB GARANICH

France head into this third and final fixture as the favourites to top the group, however, their form suggests this is far from being a certainty.

Didier Deschamps team have come close to proving that 1+1=3. However, so far their mathematics have held firm and they have six points to show from their first two games.

Defeat to Denmark will see the Scandinavian side take top-spot in Group C, something that captain, Christian Eriksen, looks determined to see happen.

While many people have tarred Denmark as a one-man team at this summer’s World Cup, we look at three other elements of the Danish squad which could have a huge bearing on the result from their final group game.