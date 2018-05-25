West Ham United: 5 players Pellegrini should sign

(Photo credit: Дмитрий Голубович)

Consecutive finishes in the bottom half of the table. An ageing and under-performing squad. A new manager. A restless fanbase demanding change. All of this suggests West Ham are a club in need of an overhaul in their playing staff.

With David Gold firmly stating that West Ham will “probably” spend an unprecedented amount on transfers this summer, it looks likely there will be at least some new faces in the dressing room next August.

Manuel Pellegrini has added more fuel to the speculation bonfire by insisting he wants four-to-five new players in the squad before next season.

But which positions need addressing and who could be brought in to fill these holes?