Washington Wizards vs Indiana Pacers: Lineups, preview & prediction 2/5/18

(Photo credit: Keith Allison)

Indiana (30-24) have won 11 of their last 16 overall after defeating Philadelphia 100-92 on Saturday night. Lance Stephenson had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists in the fourth quarter, helping the Pacers break open the game with a 12-6 burst that created an eight-point lead.

Victor Oladipo and Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points apiece as Indiana are enjoying their longest home winning streak since a seven-game run from February 22 to March 12, 2015.

Washington (30-22) remained perfect since starting point guard John Wall was sidelined with a knee injury, improving to 4-0 without him after routing Orlando 115-98 on the road Saturday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 20 points as all five starters finished in double figures and the Wizards racked up 35 assists, their most since registering a season-high 40 against Atlanta on January 27.

Aside from beating Oklahoma City with a strong defensive effort last Tuesday, the Wizards have shot the ball well during their run without Wall. They are averaging 117.0 points on 50.3 percent shooting in their four wins, including a torrid 56.7 percent from 2-point range.﻿