Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United: 5 things we learned

(Photo credit: Daniel)

On Wednesday night, Mauricio Pochettino's men made a statement at Wembley.

After a poor recent run of form, they returned to winning ways with a dominant display against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

Scoring their first within eleven seconds, Spurs were helped on their way after an impressive Phil Jones own goal, taking a two-goal lead into the interval.

In the second half, the North London team were on autopilot, cruising through the remaining 45 minutes and taking a well-earned three points.

Just two points behind Liverpool and Chelsea, the win sees Tottenham stake a claim to a top-four spot.

Here are five things we learned from the game: