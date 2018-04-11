header decal
11 Apr 2018

Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat: Lineups, preview & prediction 4/11/18

It's a very simple scenario for the Miami Heat: Beat the Toronto Raptors in the season finale Wednesday night and claim the No. 6 seed and Southeast Division title.

Miami (43-38) could be Southeast Division champions before tip-off if Washington lose at home to Boston on Tuesday night. Otherwise, a win in this game would be enough to see off the Wizards via tiebreaker for the division title and secure the No. 6 spot over the Milwaukee Bucks after winning the season series against them.

The Heat, though, have put themselves in this scenario with back-to-back losses after being run out of their own home following a 115-93 setback to Oklahoma City on Monday night. Josh Richardson scored 18 points, but the Heat wilted against a desperate Thunder team and were outscored 39-12 in the fourth quarter.

Toronto (59-22) have nothing to play before aside the esthetically pleasing look of recording the first 60-win season in club history. The Raptors, who will be the top seed in the Eastern Conference, have won four straight after a 108-98 victory at Detroit on Monday night in which they overcame a 17-point first-half deficit.

Jonas Valanciunas scored 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting as Toronto gave only Serge Ibaka the night off among their starting five, while Fred VanVleet and Lucas Nogueira were held out with light injuries. 

