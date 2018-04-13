Sydney Roosters vs. South Sydney Rabbitohs: Five things we learned

The Rabbitohs travelled to Allianz Stadium on Thursday night to renew hostilities against bitter rivals the Roosters. Missing Sam Burgess and young ace Cameron Murray, the Rabbits were expected to struggle against a star-studded Rooster outfit. It was a different story on the park, though, as the Bunnies dominated from the first whistle. For Trent Robinson and the Chooks, another lacklustre performance was compounded by poor handling and even poorer defence with critical errors crippling their chances in this Round 6 blockbuster.