The St George Illawarra Dragons snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against the Parramatta Eels, erasing a 10-point deficit with back-to-back tries to Euan Aitken and Matt Dufty in the final 10 minutes of the match. The Eels will be filthy at themselves for dropping a golden opportunity to upset the competition front-runners, while the Dragons will be relieved to get the 2 points at such a critical point in the season.
28 Jun 2018
St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned
St George Illawarra defeated Parramatta 20-18 in what was a much tighter contest than expected. Here's what we learned from this game.
