St George Illawarra Dragons vs Parramatta Eels: Five things we learned

The St George Illawarra Dragons snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against the Parramatta Eels, erasing a 10-point deficit with back-to-back tries to Euan Aitken and Matt Dufty in the final 10 minutes of the match. The Eels will be filthy at themselves for dropping a golden opportunity to upset the competition front-runners, while the Dragons will be relieved to get the 2 points at such a critical point in the season.