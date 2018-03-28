Spain 6-1 Argentina: 5 things we learned

(Photo credit: Strollers)

Of the past week's international friendlies, none were as striking as this.

Early goals from Diego Costa and Isco put Spain in a comfortable position before Nicolas Otamendi's header had Argentina back in the game going into the second half.

However, a second-half rout from Spain put Sampaoli's team to the sword. Argentina appeared to lose concentration on multiple occasions as quick goals were scored by Isco and Thiago on the 52nd and 55th minute. Deeper into the half, Iago Aspas scored on the 73rd minute, with Isco completing his first career hat-trick a minute later.

That was the point that Lionel Messi, who was watching from the stands, had seen enough. He missed his compatriots lose their composure, their frustration getting the better of them as they made a series of bad challenges. They were fortunate that English referee Anthony Taylor didn't reach for red cards.

Here are five things we learned: