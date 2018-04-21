South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Canberra Raiders: Five things we learned

Saturday saw Rugby League return to the Central Coast as the Rabbitohs faced off against the Canberra Raiders. Both sides entered this match as last start winners but it was the Bunnies who got the quick jump on their opponents. Racing out to an early 18-0 lead, the Rabbits never looked back on their way to a commanding 42-22 victory in front of just over 15,000 fans. Attention now turns to next week and Souths may find themselves light on troops with Sam Burgess in the referee's bad books once again.