South Africa name two uncapped players for Australia series

The regeneration of the South African Test squad will continue ahead of the four-Test series against Australia which starts later this week with Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder, both uncapped at Test level, called into the Proteas' 15-man squad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Klaasen and all-rounder Mulder have both been drafted into the squad at the expense of Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo and Duanne Olivier as the home side also welcome back a raft of established stars including Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Temba Bavuma for what is set to be hotly contested series.