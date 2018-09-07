Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka: 3 keys to the match

(Photo credit: Marianne Bevis)

In a clash to decide the US Open, six-time former champion Serena Williams takes on Naomi Osaka, who is appearing in a Major final for the first-time in her career. History is on the line for both, with Williams looking to equal Margaret Court’s tally of 24 Grand Slam titles, whilst Osaka is seeking to become the first Japanese player to win a Slam in singles. They have met once before, with Osaka winning 6-3 6-2 in Miami. But what does she need to do to secure a repeat of that outcome and what can Williams do to change it?