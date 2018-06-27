Senegal vs Colombia: 5 things to look forward to

Reuters/LUISA GONZALEZ

The knock-out stage may not start until Saturday, however, one of these teams is highly likely to progress at the other’s expense.

Senegal goes into this match with a one-point advantage in the current standings but Colombia stormed back to form with a 3-0 win over Poland last Sunday. The Lions of Teranga too gave a good account of themselves on Sunday afternoon and will have plenty of reason to be optimistic about their chances.

With England or Belgium potentially lying in wait for the victor of this game, the match will also be a point of interest for those two nations. But just what can we expect from this match-up which pits South America against Africa?