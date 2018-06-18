Russia vs Egypt: 5 things to look forward to as Salah arrives at the World Cup

REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The opening round of games in Group A did not follow the expectations ascribed to them.

Russia's 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia was not in keeping with the hosts' status as the lowest-ranked team in this year's World Cup, whilst Egypt, devoid of the unfit Mohamed Salah, were fairly impotent against Uruguay.

In fairness to the African side, their ploy of frustrating the South Americans almost worked. Jose Gimenez's bullet header in the last minute broke Egyptian hearts but, while Uruguay had more than enough chances to win it earlier, Hector Cuper will have seen enough to believe his side can earn their first ever World Cup finals win this summer.

Their next opportunity to right that 48-year wrong comes on Tuesday evening, when they face off against Russia in Saint Petersburg.

Here are just a few of the reasons why the tie offers great intrigue.