Rochdale vs Tottenham: 5 things to expect

Mauricio Pochettino's team are in one of the finest spells of their recent history.

Picking up seven points from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, and drawing away to give themselves an excellent shot at knocking Juventus out of the Champions League, there is real momentum with Tottenham at the moment.

A win for Tottenham would put them into the quarter-finals. This competition represents their best chance of picking up silverware this season.

Rochdale have had a poor campaign and look likely to be relegated to League Two. Their cup upset, drawing away at Championship team Millwall before beating them at home, has been a rare beacon of light in a poor season.

Here are five things to expect:

